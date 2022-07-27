'Have to straighten out our country...' Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential race

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Washington D.C., First Published Jul 27, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Donald Trump returned to Washington for the first time since leaving the White House 18 months ago on Tuesday, delivering a heated address peppered with strong indications that he may run for president again in 2024.

    The 76-year-old Trump did not declare his candidacy, but instead outlined his demands for the "next Republican president." "I often say I raced the first time and won, and then I ran again and performed much better," Trump explained.

    "We may just have to do it again. We have to straighten out our country. I look forward to providing many more insights in the coming weeks and months," he added.

    Several hours before Trump took the stage at the right-wing America First Policy Institute, his former vice president, Mike Pence, addressed a separate conservative group in Washington. Pence is also exploring a bid for the presidency in 2024.

    Trump's 90-minute speech to the conservative America First Policy Institute reiterated many of his winning campaign themes, including illegal immigration and crime. Trump repeated his bogus assertion that he won the 2020 election and called the House committee inquiry investigating his supporters' January 6 attack on the US Capitol "political hacks and thugs."

    He constantly slammed Joe Biden, blaming him for the country's troubles. "We are a declining nation," he remarked. "Our country is failing. Inflation is at its greatest level in 49 years," Trump declared. "Gas prices have hit their greatest level in our country's history." He accused Biden of permitting a "surge" of migrants over the southern border.

    He charged Biden with "surrendering in Afghanistan" and enabling Russia to attack Ukraine.

    Trump has been the country's most controversial personality since flying his final Air Force One trip from Washington to Florida on January 20, last year, continuing his extraordinary effort to sow doubts about his 2020 election loss to Biden.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
