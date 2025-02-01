Hamas releases three additional hostages under ceasefire deal with Israel

Under the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, three Israeli civilian hostages were released.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

As part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, three more Israeli civilian hostages have been released. On Saturday morning, Hamas transferred the first two hostages to the Red Cross in southern Gaza before they were handed over to the Israeli military shortly afterward. In exchange, Palestinian authorities confirmed that Israel has agreed to release several Palestinian prisoners, marking the fourth round of exchanges during the ceasefire.

Among those freed was Yarden Bibas, a father whose wife and children remain missing, with officials expressing serious concerns for their safety. His family had become a poignant symbol of the ongoing hostage crisis.

Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, were handed over to the Red Cross in a transfer that seemed more organized compared to an earlier exchange this week, where released Israelis faced a chaotic scene with loud crowds and jostling.

The two men were briefly led onto a stage with a Hamas backdrop featuring a large poster of deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Calderon waved while holding a "decision of release" certificate given to him by Hamas. A little later, another hostage, 65-year-old American-Israeli Keith Siegel, was transferred to the Red Cross at Gaza City's port. Both Siegel and Calderon were among those abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing conflict.

The truce, which began on January 19, aims to de-escalate the deadliest and most destructive conflict ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The fragile ceasefire has held for nearly two weeks, bringing an end to active fighting and allowing increased aid to flow into Gaza.

On Saturday, the first Palestinians are expected to cross from Gaza into Egypt via the newly reopened Rafah crossing. Initially, 50 injured militants and 50 wounded civilians, along with their escorts, will be allowed to pass through. Additionally, around 100 individuals, likely students, will also be permitted to cross on humanitarian grounds.

Before Israel closed it in May, Rafah had been the only exit point for Palestinians during the war. An EU civilian mission was deployed on Friday to facilitate the reopening of the crossing.

Seventeen of the 33 hostages scheduled for release in the first phase of the ceasefire have now been freed in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Negotiations are set to begin by Tuesday to finalize agreements for the release of over 60 remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in the second phase of the deal.

The release of Yarden Bibas, without his family, marks a deeply painful moment for the many Israelis and supporters worldwide who have campaigned for the Bibas family's freedom for an extended period.

