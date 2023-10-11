Hamas live-streams hostage horror! Gunmen orders shaken family to 'tell Israel we are here' - WATCH

In the fifth day of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, a distressing video has emerged, revealing that the Palestinian terrorist group is resorting to the use of Israeli hostages, even children, as pawns in their negotiations. In this video, reportedly live-streamed by Hamas, a gunman can be seen instructing an Israeli family to speak. The husband is visibly injured, his wife sitting by his side with their daughter in her lap. Two other children are close by, one of them sobbing and trying to stifle her cries.

The gunman instructs the man, "Talk to your country, tell them we are here." The Israeli man then reveals that Hamas operatives have infiltrated their home in the kibbutz of Nahal Oz, near Gaza. He looks into the camera and explains that he has been shot in the leg.

A Hamas operative orders the man's identity card, and when the man states his need to stand up to retrieve it, he is assisted by one of the captors. The severe wound on his leg is clearly visible. Subsequently, the gunmen can be observed coercing the couple's son, at gunpoint, to convince other residents in the neighborhood to evacuate their homes.

Hamas currently has at least 150 hostages in their custody, among them children and a Holocaust survivor. They have issued a chilling threat to execute one hostage for every unannounced Israeli bomb dropped on a civilian residence in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas issued this ominous warning in response to Israel's decision to impose a siege on the Gaza Strip, which included the suspension of electricity and water supplies and the blockage of food and fuel deliveries to this densely populated area housing 2.3 million inhabitants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn a comparison between Hamas and ISIS, emphasizing that his country's actions mark the commencement of a prolonged conflict aimed at dismantling the group and reshaping the Middle East.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant adopted a resolute stance when addressing troops stationed along the Gaza border on Tuesday, asserting that he has removed all constraints, and Gaza will "never go back to what it was."

The Times of Israel quoted the minister as saying, "You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices (being paid), and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought."

Gallant emphasized, "They will regret this moment; Gaza will never go back to what it was." He further pledged that Israel would eliminate anyone who sought to inflict harm, including those targeting women and Holocaust survivors.

The deadly conflict, which commenced after Hamas fired 5,000 rockets into Israel on Saturday and initiated a multi-pronged attack from air, land, and sea, has already claimed the lives of at least 3,000 individuals.

