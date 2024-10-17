Yahya Sinwar eliminated? Alleged photo of Hamas chief's dead body goes viral; Israel 'checking' possibility

Preliminary and unconfirmed reports suggest that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, may have been eliminated during a series of intense Israeli military operations in the region.

Preliminary and unconfirmed reports suggest that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, may have been eliminated during a series of intense Israeli military operations in the region. These developments come amidst escalating tensions and violent exchanges between Israel and Palestinian militant groups.

"During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," said IDF in a statement on X.

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution," the IDF statement added.

Meanwhile, a photo has been making the rounds on social media showing what’s claimed to be the body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. An official confirmation is awaited. According to the New York Times quoting Israeli officials, the suspected body of Sinwar has been transferred to Israel for DNA verification.

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday also conducted a precise airstrike targeting a gathering point used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants. The strike was guided by intelligence gathered from various military branches, including the army, Shabak (Israel's internal security service), and the Southern Command. The targeted location was identified as a command and control center, formerly known as the “Abu Hasan” school campus in northern Gaza, which had been repurposed for military activities.

"The forces of the 401st Brigade are operating in the Jabaliya area in the north of the Gaza Strip as part of the 162nd Division's operation. In the activity, the forces of the division returned to the Jabaliya region. So far, dozens of terrorists have been eliminated in precise strikes by Air Force aircraft and in face-to-face battles, and many weapons and buildings that the enemy has fortified for terrorist activities have been destroyed," wrote IDF in a statement on X.

The statement further said, "As part of the offensive activity, the fighters located dozens of weapons, charges, ammunition for weapons, explosive devices and mortars in a school located in a civilian neighborhood. In addition, in one of the classrooms, a chalk board was found that was used by the terrorists, with inscriptions in Arabic praising the Sheva massacre in October."

At the time of the strike, a significant number of Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives were present at the site. Among those reported to be present during the attack were several key figures involved in orchestrating recent missile assaults against Israel. Notable names include:

Hossam Mohammad Atiyeh Salah

Ahmed Abdul Nasr Awad Hamdoneh

Akram Maher Nimr Zakoul

Ahmad Abdurrahman Mahmoud Abu Al-Jubein

Mustafa Ali Khalil Oudeh

Mohammed Abdullah Abd al-Rahman Tamraz

Mohammed Mohammad Rafat Hossein Daher

Mahmoud Musa Abdul Wahab Atal

Abdul Karim Hasan Awad Hamdoneh

Youssef Hosni Ali Salem

Mohammed Samih Atwa Shir

Abdul Rahman Fawzi Kamel

These individuals have been implicated in planning and executing attacks against Israeli forces and civilians in recent days, with the command center being utilized to coordinate such operations.

At least 19 Palestinians including children were killed in the strike, an official from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry tells Reuters. Dozens were also injured in the strike, said an official, Medhat Abbas, adding, “There is no water to extinguish the fire. There is nothing.”

The Israeli military emphasized that extensive precautions were taken prior to the strike to mitigate civilian casualties. This included the deployment of precision-guided munitions and comprehensive intelligence gathering from aerial and other sources. Israeli forces have consistently accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure, including schools, for military purposes, characterizing this as a serious violation of international law. The Israeli army has vowed to continue its operations against terrorist organizations that exploit civilian institutions as shields.

In addition to the airstrike, the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, Colonel Avichai Adraee, issued an evacuation warning to the residents of Tir Deba, located in the Tyre region. This warning underscores the ongoing volatility and the potential for further military actions in the area as tensions continue to rise.

Latest Videos