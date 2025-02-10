Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire agreement, says will delay next hostage release

A Hamas spokesperson announced on Monday that the group would delay the next scheduled hostage release, citing allegations that Israel has systematically violated the terms of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

The truce, which began last month, was designed to facilitate a series of exchanges: Hamas would release hostages captured during its October 7 attack on Israel in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. So far, five swaps have been carried out, resulting in the release of 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners.

The next exchange was set to take place on Saturday, involving the release of three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas now says this will be delayed.

Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Israel of repeatedly breaching the ceasefire over the past three weeks. He pointed to delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, airstrikes, gunfire targeting Palestinians across Gaza, and a failure to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.

“The resistance leadership has closely monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to uphold the terms of the agreement,” Obeida said in a statement on Monday.

"This includes delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, targeting them with airstrikes and gunfire across various areas of the Strip, and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid as agreed," Obeida added.

The six-week ceasefire, brokered by international mediators, has brought temporary relief to the embattled region, but rising tensions over compliance threaten to unravel the fragile agreement. Both sides remain under intense scrutiny from the international community as calls for humanitarian assistance and a durable resolution to the conflict grow louder.

