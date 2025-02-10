Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire agreement, says will delay next hostage release

A Hamas spokesperson announced on Monday that the group would delay the next scheduled hostage release, citing allegations that Israel has systematically violated the terms of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire agreement, says will delay next hostage release snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 10:18 PM IST

A Hamas spokesperson announced on Monday that the group would delay the next scheduled hostage release, citing allegations that Israel has systematically violated the terms of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

The truce, which began last month, was designed to facilitate a series of exchanges: Hamas would release hostages captured during its October 7 attack on Israel in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. So far, five swaps have been carried out, resulting in the release of 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners.

The next exchange was set to take place on Saturday, involving the release of three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas now says this will be delayed.

Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Israel of repeatedly breaching the ceasefire over the past three weeks. He pointed to delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, airstrikes, gunfire targeting Palestinians across Gaza, and a failure to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.

“The resistance leadership has closely monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to uphold the terms of the agreement,” Obeida said in a statement on Monday.

"This includes delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, targeting them with airstrikes and gunfire across various areas of the Strip, and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid as agreed," Obeida added.

The six-week ceasefire, brokered by international mediators, has brought temporary relief to the embattled region, but rising tensions over compliance threaten to unravel the fragile agreement. Both sides remain under intense scrutiny from the international community as calls for humanitarian assistance and a durable resolution to the conflict grow louder.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AI Action Summit in Paris: Emmanuel Macron's AI-generated videos go viral (WATCH) ddr

AI Action Summit in Paris: Emmanuel Macron's AI-generated videos go viral (WATCH)

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian accuses Trump of trying to bring country 'to its knees' dmn

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian accuses Trump of trying to bring country 'to its knees'

Alaska Airlines flight attendant caught on video punching man who attacked female passenger (WATCH) ddr

Alaska Airlines flight attendant caught on video punching man who attacked female passenger (WATCH)

Israel cautions Palestinians on movements in prohibited Gaza areas after Netzarim corridor pullout dmn

Israel cautions Palestinians on movements in prohibited Gaza areas after Netzarim corridor pullout

China's marriage rate falls to historic low in 2024, down 20 point 5 per cent from 2023; Report anr

China's marriage rate falls to historic low in 2024, down 20.5 per cent from 2023; Report

Recent Stories

Lyft Stock Drives Higher On Report Of Mobileye-Powered Robotaxi Rollout In Dallas By 2026: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Lyft Stock Drives Higher On Report Of Mobileye-Powered Robotaxi Rollout In Dallas By 2026: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Barrick Mines A Rally On Trump Tariff Threats As Gold Fever Strikes Again

Barrick Mines A Rally On Trump Tariff Threats As Gold Fever Strikes Again

Mobileye Stock Poised for Best Day Ever: Retail Cheers As BofA Upgrade Adds Spark To Lyft Robotaxi Deal Buzz

Mobileye Stock Poised for Best Day Ever: Retail Cheers As BofA Upgrade Adds Spark To Lyft Robotaxi Deal Buzz

AmEx Stock Falls After CFO Reportedly Says Wall Street’s Q1 Expectations Are Too High: Retail Stays Bullish

AmEx Stock Falls After CFO Reportedly Says Wall Street’s Q1 Expectations Are Too High: Retail Stays Bullish

Energy Transfer Stock Rises After Natgas Supply Agreement With Data Center Developer: Retail’s Bullish

Energy Transfer Stock Rises After Natgas Supply Agreement With Data Center Developer: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon