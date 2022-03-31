Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Go Imran, Go' chants echo as Imran Khan evades no-trust motion

    The opposition has refused to take back no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Go Imran, Go chants echo in national assembly as Imran Khan evades no-trust motion
    Islamabad, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 7:49 PM IST

    Pakistan's opposition parties staged protests inside the National Assembly after the debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned till April 3. 'Go Imran, go' slogans echoed inside the assembly after the session was adjourned. The opposition has refused to take back the no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

    Earlier, talking to media persons, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there was no safe passage, amnesty or backdoor passage for Imran Khan. 

    Also Read: 'There is no safe passage': Opposition warns Imran Khan as he hangs on to Pakistan PM's chair

    "Resignation is the honourable exit for Imran Khan. I advise him to do so. Imran Khan was a sportsman; he must accept his defeat. If he has the numbers, he should come to the floor of the national assembly and prove his majority rather than creating a constitutional crisis," Bilawal said.

    "Imran's advisors have told to term this democratic process as an international conspiracy. They are only doing so to serve their vested interest, not Pakistan's. Imran is being told to pressurise institutions and manipulate the army. This is against the constitution, democracy and the nation," he added.

    Also Read: Letter that Imran Khan hopes will keep him on Pakistan PM's chair

    Stating that the Opposition was not notified about the national security committee meeting called by the Prime Minister, Bilawal said, "Imran's attempt to polarise national security forums and institutions is unacceptable. According to our sources, one of Imran Khan's ministers got this letter written by an envoy and posted to him. Imran has been waving this letter in public and trying to use it in his favour to run away from the constitutional process. Imran's efforts will not only hurt foreign policy but the country's interest." 

    Also Read | Who is Shehbaz Sharif, the man who could be Pakistan's new PM?

    "This is not a game, this is not cricket. The childish acts must end. Imran cannot be glued to the chair of prime minister. The opposition is ready to form a government," he added.

