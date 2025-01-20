Giant sea creature 'Darth Vader' Isopod discovered off Vietnam coast

Scientists have discovered Bathynomus vaderi, a giant isopod resembling Darth Vader’s helmet, off Vietnam’s coast. Measuring up to 32.5 cm, it’s a deep-sea scavenger and growing delicacy. Researchers warn of overfishing risks due to its slow reproduction, urging sustainable practices to protect this unique species.

A newly identified species of deep-sea isopod has been discovered off the coast of Vietnam, earning its name, Bathynomus vaderi, due to its resemblance to the iconic helmet worn by Darth Vader from Star Wars. This remarkable creature, part of the “supergiant” isopod family, has become a growing delicacy in Vietnam, attracting the attention of scientists and seafood enthusiasts alike.

Scientists officially described the species in the journal ZooKeys, noting that the B. vaderi differs significantly in body structure from other members of the genus Bathynomus found in the South China Sea. The crustacean measures up to 32.5 cm (12.8 inches) in length and weighs over a kilogram (2.2 pounds), making it one of the largest known isopods.



Fishermen initially caught the species near the Spratly Islands, about 50 nautical miles offshore from Quy Nhơn in south-central Vietnam. In 2022, researchers from Hanoi University acquired specimens and collaborated with experts from Singapore and Indonesia to study the creature, reported TOI.

The distinctive shape of the isopod's head reminded researchers of Darth Vader’s helmet, leading to its unique name. Its massive size and hard exoskeleton make it an extraordinary isopod family member, typically including much smaller species averaging under 2.5 cm in length.

Dr Conni Sidabalok, a study coauthor, explained that the giant isopod's size might help it survive in the deep sea by providing a competitive advantage over other scavengers. The species feeds on dead animals, playing a vital role in the deep-sea ecosystem by recycling nutrients.

In recent years, supergiant isopods, including B. vaderi, have gained popularity as a delicacy in Vietnam. Known locally as bọ biển or "sea bugs," their taste is often compared to lobster. Initially sold as bycatch, their demand surged due to media attention, with some specimens fetching as much as 2 million Vietnamese dong ($80) in 2017.

Today, the price has dropped to around 1 million dong ($40) per kilogram as they have become more widely available in seafood markets in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Đà Nẵng City. Some restaurants and online platforms even share preparation tips for these unique crustaceans.



Despite their newfound popularity, scientists warn that B. vaderi’s slow reproduction rate could make it vulnerable to overfishing. These isopods produce only a few hundred eggs, which hatch into miniature versions of adults.

Dr Lanna Cheng, a marine biology expert, emphasised the need for sustainable fishing practices to protect the species. “If they become too popular, we may risk overharvesting them,” she cautioned.

