Gaza ceasefire talks progress, 33 Israeli hostages likely to be released in initial phase

Negotiations are nearing completion on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which will see the release of 33 hostages in the first phase. The agreement comes amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu set to meet with hostages' families.

Talks are nearing a breakthrough on a ceasefire agreement, potentially leading to Hamas releasing 33 Israeli hostages by the end of the Biden administration's term next Monday. According to Israeli authorities, Hamas and its allies continue to detain 94 hostages from the October 7, 2023, attack, with at least 34 confirmed dead.

According to senior Israeli officials cited by Bloomberg, the agreement with Hamas would secure the release of 33 hostages during the first 42 days of the ceasefire, though some of these individuals may no longer be alive.

Truce Deal Nearing Completion

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday, stating that a ceasefire agreement might be finalized ahead of his inauguration next Monday.

"We are very close to getting it done," he said in an interview with Newsmax.

"They will get it done," he went on to predict. "I understand there's been a handshake and they're getting it finished, maybe by the end of the week."

President-elect Donald Trump had called for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to be finalized ahead of his January 20 inauguration. The Biden administration has collaborated closely with Trump's transition team to advance the discussions. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Trump's request has not hindered the negotiation process.

"The pressure building here toward the end of President Biden's term has been considerable...That will help contribute to a positive outcome if we can generate that final yes from both sides," he said.

Israel anticipates that the initial phase of the agreement will include the release of 33 individuals, likely comprising both surviving hostages and the bodies of those who have died.

According to CNN, citing a diplomat involved in the negotiations, the final round of discussions to resolve outstanding issues is set to occur in Doha on Tuesday. On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited some families of the hostages to meet with him, as confirmed by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The initial phase of the deal involves the release of hostages, with discussions for the second phase slated to commence on the 16th day of the agreement's implementation. The ultimate goal of the deal is to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

As per a CNN report, the proposed truce deal includes Israeli forces remaining stationed along the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land on the Egypt-Gaza border, during the initial phase. The presence of Israeli troops in this area had previously been a sticking point, preventing a potential agreement from being finalized in September.

Israel is also expected to maintain a buffer zone inside Gaza along the Israeli border, though the exact width remains unclear, according to the CNN report. Hamas has demanded that the zone return to its pre-October 7 size of 300-500 meters (330-545 yards), while Israel has requested a much wider zone of 2,000 meters.

