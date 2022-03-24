Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'From ground, sea and air': South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea ICBM

    The military of Japan and South Korea stated that North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which crashed into Japanese waters. 

    From ground, sea and air: South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea ICBM - ADT
    Seoul, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    The South Korean military announced that it had launched a missiles barrage in response to North Korea's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test on Thursday. 

    In its statement, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that in response to North Korea's ICBM launch, their military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air, from 16:25 (7:25 GMT) in the Sea of Japan.

    The military of Japan and South Korea stated that on Thursday, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), signalling the lifting of Pyongyang's prohibition on long-range missile testing.

    According to Japanese officials, the ICBM flew 1,100 kilometres, i.e., 684 miles. After more than an hour, the missile crashed into Japanese waters. The missile landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) at 3:44 p.m. (06:44 GMT), some 170 kilometres (106 miles) west of the northern prefecture of Aomori.

    During the test, the missile reportedly reached a height of about 6,000 kilometres, the Japanese officials stated. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said that the missile could reach a maximum height of 6,200 kilometres and a range of 1,080 kilometres. The Hwasong-15 missile was last launched by North Korea nearly five years ago, in 2017. It flew for 53 minutes, reaching a height of roughly 4,475 kilometres and a range of 950 kilometres.

    The North's missile launch puts its neighbours and neighbouring countries, particularly South Korea and Japan, at risk.

    The South Korean deputy national security advisor Suh Choo-suk stated that the test was an evident violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a reversal of North Korea's promise to the international community of a moratorium on ICBM launches. As per the South Korean JCS, the missile was launched near Sunan, which is home to Pyongyang's international airport.

