    Baba Vanga's shocking 2023 predictions: Alien attack, nuclear explosion and more

    The Bulgarian mystic was fairly certain that aliens will invade Earth around 2023. Baba Vanga also reportedly claimed that unidentified alien invaders will attack Earth and darkness would fall over the entire globe.

    From Alien attack to nuclear blast and more might happen in 2023; read Baba Vanga's shocking predictions AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    Baba Vanga had predicted several prophecies in the past that have come true. From the death of Princess Diana to the Chernobyl disaster, Baba Vanga had made several accurate predictions before leaving the world in 1996.

    However, Baba Vanga has also made several predictions for the future. One such is the end of the world.

    Also read: Former UK PM Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian agents: Report

    Given the accuracy of her predictions, there is bound to be fear about her prophecy about the end of the world. The Bulgarian mystic also revealed some horrifying predictions concerning the year 2023.

    For 2023, Baba Vanga claimed that it will see the occurrence of a solar storm or a solar tsunami which will severely damage the magnetic shield of the planet.

    According to reports, Baba Vanga prophesied that a large nation would use biological weapons against people. With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there's a serious threat to the entire globe.

    Also read: British Navy plotted and executed Nord Stream pipeline attack: Russia

    The prediction also included nuclear power plant explosions that might cause toxic clouds to envelop Asia. This explosion could cause several nations to contract life-threatening diseases.

    The Bulgarian mystic was fairly certain that aliens will invade Earth around 2023. Baba Vanga also reportedly claimed that unidentified alien invaders will attack Earth and darkness would fall over the entire globe.

    She also indicated that in the upcoming year, humans would have complete control over the birthing process. People will be born in labs, where their skin tone and personalities will be chosen before birth.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
