    French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati offered over Rs 2 crore from porn site after viral Olympics moment

    Anthony Ammirati, a French pole vaulter who unexpectedly become an internet sensation for reasons far removed from his athletic skills, has now got a whopping $250,000 (over Rs 2 crore) offer from the popular adult content website CamSoda. Ammirati had missed his target height and knocked down the pole with his bulge, which caused him to fail his qualifying track for the Paris Olympics final.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 5:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    In a dramatic twist of fate, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who failed to advance to the Olympic finals, has catapulted into the limelight thanks to a viral mishap that has swept across social media. Despite the crushing blow to his Olympic aspirations, Ammirati has found an unexpected windfall in the form of a lucrative offer from a leading adult entertainment website.

    The athlete's pole vault attempt at the 2024 Paris Olympics took a comical turn when a video surfaced showing Ammirati inadvertently striking the pole with his crotch before tumbling to the ground. The footage, which quickly became an internet sensation, has garnered him more attention than any gold medal could.

    TMZ Sports reports that the celebrated adult content platform CamSoda has extended a jaw-dropping offer of $250,000 (equivalent to over Rs 2 crore) to Ammirati. The proposal, disclosed in a letter from CamSoda, cheerfully acknowledges his Olympic shortfall while presenting a unique opportunity.

    “Although you didn’t bring home the gold medal, you can still capture the gold from your fans via CamSoda – that has to count for something, right?” the letter states. “Plus, you won’t have those restrictive compression shorts holding you back, so feel free to let it all out and show the world why you should have your own Olympic competition next time around,”

    Daryn Parker, CamSoda’s Vice President, added a personal touch to the offer, stating, “If it was up to me, I’d award Anthony Ammirati for what everyone else saw—talent below the belt. As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

    Reflecting on his Olympic performance, Ammirati spoke candidly to TMZ about his disqualification. “I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session,” he explained.

    Thus, while Ammirati’s Olympic dreams may have been thwarted, his unexpected ascent to internet stardom and a lucrative proposal from CamSoda mark a new chapter in his career—one that promises a different kind of spotlight.

