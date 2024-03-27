Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: US President Biden praises Indian crew's timely 'Mayday' call (WATCH)

    United States President Joe Biden has praised the quick thinking of the 22 Indian-origin personnel aboard the 'Dali' for their mayday call, which prevented further casualties during the collision with a Baltimore bridge.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    The incident occurred around 1:30 am local time on March 26 when the container ship 'Dali' collided with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. The collision resulted in significant damage, causing the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River.

    Fortunately, all traffic on the bridge was halted in time, thanks to the timely 'mayday' call sent out by the 22 crew members onboard the vessel. They alerted local authorities about the loss of power on the ship, allowing for swift action to prevent additional casualties.

    The "mayday" call from the container ship before the collision triggered a rapid reaction from authorities, resulting in the evacuation of individuals on the bridge. This swift response is acknowledged for potentially preventing loss of life.

    Regrettably, six members of a nighttime construction crew, who were working on the bridge, are currently missing and presumed deceased. Ongoing efforts are underway to locate their bodies.

    "Personnel onboard the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel. As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives," Biden said during his comments at the White House.

    Maryland Governor Wes Moore also said the crew's quick alert had saved lives.

    "We can confirm that the crew notified authorities of a power issue. These people are heroes. We're thankful that between the Mayday and the collapse we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic. These people are heroes. They saved lives last night," Moore told AFP.

    According to the Synergy Marine Group, all 22 crew members, including the two pilots, are confirmed to be safe.

    Tragically, eight individuals from a construction crew, who were involved in repairing potholes on the bridge, fell into the water. While two survived, six remain unaccounted for. Efforts to locate the missing individuals are scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning, as reported by AP.

    According to diplomatic sources, individuals from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico are among the missing. One of the identified individuals is Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandova, a citizen of Honduras, as reported by AP.

    Although the precise cause of the collision remains undetermined, Moore verified that the container ship encountered a power outage before the incident occurred.

    Both federal and state authorities have indicated that the incident is probably accidental. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently conducting an investigation, prompting the temporary suspension of ship traffic at the Port of Baltimore.

    The Francis Scott Key Bridge serves as a crucial transportation artery, accommodating 31,000 cars daily or approximately 11.3 million vehicles annually. With the route now suspended, it has disrupted both local and international shipping activities.

    Baltimore's port, while handling a smaller volume compared to major ports like New York and New Jersey, remains a crucial hub. President Biden has urged government funding to rebuild the collapsed bridge and hasten the reopening of the port.

    Providing insights into the vessel 'Dali', the Synergy Marine Group disclosed that it has a capacity of 10,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), with 4,679 TEU onboard. The ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private, with its crew comprising 22 individuals, all of whom are Indian nationals. The vessel was en route from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
