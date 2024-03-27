Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: How ship's Indian crew saved many lives with 'Mayday' call (WATCH)

    Cargo ship 'Dali' averted catastrophe at Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore with mayday call; Indian crew hailed heroes, as President Biden pledges federal aid and reassures no indication of terrorism.

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: How ship's Indian crew saved many lives with 'Mayday' call WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    In the early hours of March 26, what could have been a catastrophic disaster at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was averted, thanks to the quick thinking and decisive action of the Indian crew aboard the container ship 'Dali'. Their timely mayday call alerted authorities to a critical situation, allowing them to take swift action that undoubtedly saved lives.

    Also read: Explained: Why cargo ship may have crashed into Francis Scott Key Bridge; will its collapse impact shipping?

    Maryland Governor Wes Moore praised the 22-member crew's actions, emphasizing that their mayday call was instrumental in preventing further tragedy. The crew's notification of a power issue and subsequent loss of power on the ship enabled authorities to halt traffic on the bridge, preventing vehicles from crossing its path before the collision occurred. Governor Moore hailed the crew as heroes, acknowledging that their actions had saved lives.

    “Once notification came up that there was a mayday, literally by being able to stop cars from coming over the bridge,” Moore said. “These people are heroes. They saved lives."

    The ship, traveling at a rapid speed of about eight knots, collided with a pillar supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Despite the impact, emergency personnel were able to rescue two individuals. Tragically, six workers from Brawner Builders, who were presumed to be on the bridge at the time of the collision, were reported missing and presumed dead.

    Joe Biden hails Indian crew

    The crew notified transportation officials that they had lost control of the ship, prompting the shutdown of the Baltimore bridge before the catastrophic impact, a move that "undoubtedly" resulted in the saving of many lives, according to US President Joe Biden.

    "Personnel onboard the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel. As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives,” stated Biden during his comments at the White House regarding the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

    In addition, Biden noted that the ongoing investigation into the crash seems to confirm “that this was a terrible accident. At this time, we have no other indication, no other reason to believe if there is any intentional act here”, as he remarked.

    Biden said he will send “all the federal resources” to help. “We’re going to rebuild that port together,” he added.

    Biden also said ship traffic through the Port of Baltimore has been suspended until further notice.

    Meanwhile, Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld clarified that repair work being conducted on the bridge prior to the incident was unrelated to its structural integrity. He affirmed that the bridge was fully compliant with safety standards at the time of the collision.

    Also read: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH)

    'No indication of terrorism'

    Governor Moore reassured the public that the incident appeared to be an accident, with no indication of terrorism involved. However, investigations into the cause of the collision and subsequent collapse of the bridge are ongoing.

    The Francis Scott Key Bridge has been a vital transportation artery for over four decades, serving as a crucial link for residents of Maryland. The news of its collapse has left the community in shock and mourning. Governor Moore expressed the collective sentiment, stating that the loss of the bridge was both shocking and heartbreaking for all Marylanders.

    "To hear the words that the Key Bridge has collapsed, it's shocking and heartbreaking," Moore said. "For every single one of us who are Marylanders, the words that the Key Bridge is gone — it still shakes us because for over for 47 years, that's all we've known," he added.

    Dramatic footage of the incident captured the ship colliding with a pillar of the bridge, emitting smoke as the impact occurred. A livestream video revealed vehicles crossing the bridge just moments before the collision, underscoring the potential devastation that was narrowly avoided.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever 27 year old Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom know all about her gcw

    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever; Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 feared dead, search ops suspended; Indian mission creates hotline gcw

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 feared dead, search ops suspended; Indian mission creates hotline

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: All 22 Indian crew members safe after ship collision in Baltimore AJR

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: All 22 Indian crew members safe after ship collision in Baltimore

    Netanyahu's coalition govt struggles amid standoff with US over UN Gaza vote, alliance on the brink avv

    Netanyahu's coalition govt struggles amid standoff with US over UN Gaza vote, alliance on the brink

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe avv

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe

    Recent Stories

    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever 27 year old Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom know all about her gcw

    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever; Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom

    Explained Why are 2 Delhi restaurants waging a war over Butter Chicken-Dal Makhani?

    Explained: Why are 2 Delhi restaurants waging a war over Butter Chicken-Dal Makhani?

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 10 crore ?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces first list of 16 candidates in Maharashtra gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces first list of 16 candidates in Maharashtra

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon