Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: How ship's Indian crew saved many lives with 'Mayday' call (WATCH)

Cargo ship 'Dali' averted catastrophe at Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore with mayday call; Indian crew hailed heroes, as President Biden pledges federal aid and reassures no indication of terrorism.

In the early hours of March 26, what could have been a catastrophic disaster at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was averted, thanks to the quick thinking and decisive action of the Indian crew aboard the container ship 'Dali'. Their timely mayday call alerted authorities to a critical situation, allowing them to take swift action that undoubtedly saved lives.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore praised the 22-member crew's actions, emphasizing that their mayday call was instrumental in preventing further tragedy. The crew's notification of a power issue and subsequent loss of power on the ship enabled authorities to halt traffic on the bridge, preventing vehicles from crossing its path before the collision occurred. Governor Moore hailed the crew as heroes, acknowledging that their actions had saved lives.

“Once notification came up that there was a mayday, literally by being able to stop cars from coming over the bridge,” Moore said. “These people are heroes. They saved lives."

The ship, traveling at a rapid speed of about eight knots, collided with a pillar supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Despite the impact, emergency personnel were able to rescue two individuals. Tragically, six workers from Brawner Builders, who were presumed to be on the bridge at the time of the collision, were reported missing and presumed dead.

Joe Biden hails Indian crew

The crew notified transportation officials that they had lost control of the ship, prompting the shutdown of the Baltimore bridge before the catastrophic impact, a move that "undoubtedly" resulted in the saving of many lives, according to US President Joe Biden.

"Personnel onboard the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel. As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives,” stated Biden during his comments at the White House regarding the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

In addition, Biden noted that the ongoing investigation into the crash seems to confirm “that this was a terrible accident. At this time, we have no other indication, no other reason to believe if there is any intentional act here”, as he remarked.

Biden said he will send “all the federal resources” to help. “We’re going to rebuild that port together,” he added.

Biden also said ship traffic through the Port of Baltimore has been suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld clarified that repair work being conducted on the bridge prior to the incident was unrelated to its structural integrity. He affirmed that the bridge was fully compliant with safety standards at the time of the collision.

'No indication of terrorism'

Governor Moore reassured the public that the incident appeared to be an accident, with no indication of terrorism involved. However, investigations into the cause of the collision and subsequent collapse of the bridge are ongoing.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge has been a vital transportation artery for over four decades, serving as a crucial link for residents of Maryland. The news of its collapse has left the community in shock and mourning. Governor Moore expressed the collective sentiment, stating that the loss of the bridge was both shocking and heartbreaking for all Marylanders.

"To hear the words that the Key Bridge has collapsed, it's shocking and heartbreaking," Moore said. "For every single one of us who are Marylanders, the words that the Key Bridge is gone — it still shakes us because for over for 47 years, that's all we've known," he added.

Dramatic footage of the incident captured the ship colliding with a pillar of the bridge, emitting smoke as the impact occurred. A livestream video revealed vehicles crossing the bridge just moments before the collision, underscoring the potential devastation that was narrowly avoided.