Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away: Reports

Former Pakistan president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf passed away Sunday after a prolonged illness at the age of 79 at a hospital in Dubai, Geo News reported. According to the report, he was undergoing treatment for an ailment at a hospital in Dubai.

Musharraf, who had been in Dubai since March 2016, was receiving amyloidosis therapy. It is an uncommon condition that manifests when amyloid, an aberrant protein, accumulates in your organs and obstructs their normal function.

Musharraf, 78, was accused of treason in 2014 after being prosecuted for suspending the Constitution in 2007 due to the declaration of an extra-constitutional emergency.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

He was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi and completed his early education at St Patrick's High School in Karachi. The former president pursued higher education at Forman Christian College in Lahore.