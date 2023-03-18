Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan's convoy meets with accident on way to Islamabad for hearing in Toshakhana case

    In October last year, the former Pakistan PM was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not sharing details of the sales. The election body later filed a complaint with the district court to punish him, under criminal laws, for selling the gifts he had received as prime minister of the country.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    In a recent development, a vehicle in the convoy of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met with an accident as he headed to Islamabad in connection with the hearing into the Toshakhana case, reports said.

    Hearing in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan is set to resume. The former premier has avoided arrest so far despite an effort by Pakistan.

    Also read: India's millets mission will benefit 2.5 crore small, marginal farmers: PM Modi

    In a tweet, Imran Khan said, "It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all."

    The PTI chief has been resisting arrest in the Toshakhana case, holed up inside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, who have fought pitched battles with the police and Rangers over the past few days, resulting in injuries to more than 60 people, mostly policemen.

    Also read: 'I'm Back': Donald Trump writes first Facebook, YouTube posts after ban lifted ahead of 2024 US elections

    The clashes ultimately subsided after the courts intervened on Wednesday, a day after which Khan's supporters placed shipping containers outside the main entrance of his residence and equipped themselves with clubs and slings to protect the former premier from any further police action.

    As police laid siege to his Lahore residence, Khan had once again rushed to the IHC with a petition against the arrest orders.

    On Friday, Khan appeared before Lahore High Court and assured that he was ready to present himself on Saturday before the judge handling a corruption case against him, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told media persons on Friday, adding that an undertaking has also been given to the court.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
