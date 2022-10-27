Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to travel Moscow on November 8

    Russia's Defense Minister called his NATO counterparts to discuss the situation on Sunday. Western countries that support Ukraine have dismissed the claims, accusing Russia of spreading misinformation.
     

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 6:58 PM IST

    External Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Russia to meet with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov on November 8. Russia on Thursday said that the discussions would centre on bilateral relations and international developments.

    The visit comes at a critical point in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of plotting to use the radioactive dirty bomb.

    Moscow announced plans to conduct annual nuclear force exercises shortly after alleging that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's regime has ordered the development of a dirty radioactive bomb, which is nearing completion. It also stated that he could have the support of Ukraine's Western allies.

    The Russian Defense Minister called his NATO counterparts on Sunday to discuss the situation. Western countries that support Ukraine have dismissed the claims and accused Russia of scaremongering.

    Ukraine has labelled it a Russian pretext for escalating the conflict.

    On Thursday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that no side in the Ukraine conflict should use nuclear weapons.

    According to the government, he told Shoigu that the nuclear option "should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of using nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity."

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 7:01 PM IST
