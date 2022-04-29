Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First human H5 bird flu case reported in Colorado, US

    This reports the second case associated with the specific group of H5 viruses worldwide. 
     

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    The first case of the H5 bird flu virus in humans has been reported in the United States, Colorado. A person has been detected with the virus. 

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that a person had been tested positive for the avian influenza A(H5) virus. He was involved in the culling of poultry presumed to be infected with H5N1 bird flu. The case, however, has no bearing on the CDC's assessment of human risk for the general public, which is discussed below.

    This is the second case associated with the specific group of H5 viruses worldwide. In Britain, the first case was reported in December 2021. 

    The CDC stated that a Colorado patient complained of fatigue, which was the only symptom reported; however, he has recovered now. The patient was being treated under isolation and the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir.

    Since the CDC began monitoring for illness among people exposed to the viruses in late 2021, H5N1 viruses have been found in commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and wild birds in 34 states. 

    Following the CDC statement, it has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with exposure to H5N1 virus-infected birds and the only case they have found until now. Else people have tested negative for H5 virus infection involved in the culling operation in Colorado, however, they are being retested out of caution.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 1:12 PM IST
