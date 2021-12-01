  • Facebook
    World AIDS Day: find out about HIV's early symptoms

    Though the symptoms of HIV are not shown in many people at all, some may report symptoms similar to flu such as headache, fever, fatigue and sore throat among others. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
    The world has achieved great heights in the medical field bringing in cure and treatment for the deadliest diseases. However, there still remains no cure for AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) which is caused by HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus). A HIV infected person is predisposed to multiple organ failure and tremendous infections.

    However, not every person who is infected with HIV, get AIDS. Thanks to medical advancements, proper care and medication have helped bring down the number of cases. Unfortunately, those who do get infected with AIDS, land up with multiple organ failures which is caused due to the infection.

    Over the years, HIV infection has become more controllable because of better health facilities that have enabled people to live a longer and healthier life.
    According to a report by World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2020, roughly 37.7 million people were living with HIV. Of these, some 680000 people died from HIV-related causes while 1.5 million people acquired HIV.

    Since December 1 is celebrated every year as World AIDS Day, in order to spread awareness regarding HIV/AIDS – its treatment and symptoms, have a look at some of the early symptoms that are found in patients.
     
    Early symptoms: There are high chances that people might not show early symptoms for years, but there are some who may show ‘flu like’ symptoms such as fatigue, fever, headache, and sore throat among others. These symptoms can typically be seen in a patient within one or two months of the infection, but it can also show up in some people withing two weeks.

    Here are some of the early symptoms of HIV:
    *Fever
    *Headache
    *Fatigue
    *Swollen lymph glands
    *Rash
    *Sore throat
    *Muscle/joint pain
    *Night sweats
    *Diarrhoea

    Other symptoms to look at:
    People may also develop a weakened immune system in cases when the condition progresses. Infections such as cavities in the tooth or canker sores in the mouth may start producing severe pain since people with HIV feel difficulty in recovering from these More frequent infections in people such as yeast infection or cold can also signify the infection. A person infected may frequently fall more than before, and that too for longer periods. There are also chances that some people may severely fall sick to infections or diseases that are normally not life-threatening.

