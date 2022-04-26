Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kane Tanaka, world's oldest person, passes away in Japan aged 119

    Tanaka, who was born in 1903, married a rice shop owner at the age of 19 and worked in the family business until she was 103. She survived cancer twice and a slew of historical catastrophes, including two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu, as well as the Covid-19 epidemic.

    Kane Tanaka world's oldest person passes away in Japan aged 119
    Washington D.C., First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, died in Japan at the age of 119, according to a statement provided by the country's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903, passed away on April 19, according to the ministry.

    Guinness World Records stated they were heartbroken to learn about Tanaka's death, adding that the news had been validated by senior gerontology specialist Robert Young, who also helped certify her record as the oldest person living in 2019.

    Guinness World Records claimed in a tweet regarding her death, "She became the oldest living person in January 2019 at the age of 116 years and 28 days." "She is also the second-oldest person ever documented, after only Jeanne Calment, who lived to reach 122," it added.

    Tanaka's family stated in a tweet earlier this month that she has been constantly unwell and "in and out of the hospital" recently.

    Also Read | Watch: World's Oldest Powerlifter; 100-year-old woman will inspire you

    Tanaka, who was born in 1903, married a rice shop owner at the age of 19 and worked in the family business until she was 103. She survived cancer twice and a slew of historical catastrophes, including two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu, as well as the Covid-19 epidemic. Tanaka was previously profiled by CNN as she prepared to take part in the Olympic torch relay ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

    The idea had been for her to accept the torch as it travelled through Shime, in her native prefecture of Fukuoka, but she declined due to worries about Covid-19. Tanaka had been residing at a Fukuoka nursing facility. Her relatives stated that she maintained her mind and body active by performing math and remained interested.

    Junko Tanaka, Tanaka's great-granddaughter, created a Twitter account in January 2020 to commemorate the supercentenarian's life.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
