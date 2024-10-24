Fire breaks out at Karaj nuclear power plant in Iran; thick black smoke billows into sky (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out at the Karaj nuclear power plant in Iran on Thursday, according to reports by regime opposition activists cited in Israeli media on Thursday.

Regime-affiliated Iranian media is reportedly silent as images of the fire emerge.

Videos from the site surfaced on social media, showing plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.

