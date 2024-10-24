Fire breaks out at Karaj nuclear power plant in Iran; thick black smoke billows into sky (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out at the Karaj nuclear power plant in Iran on Thursday, according to reports by regime opposition activists cited in Israeli media on Thursday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at the Karaj nuclear power plant in Iran on Thursday, according to reports by regime opposition activists cited in Israeli media on Thursday. Regime-affiliated Iranian media is reportedly silent as images of the fire emerge.

Videos from the site surfaced on social media, showing plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky. 

Also read: Over 600 missions: Israeli Police arrests 7 Jewish suspects for spying for Iran, providing info on army bases

The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.

