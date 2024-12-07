FBI raises reward to $50,000 for information leading to arrest of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer

The FBI has raised the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, offering $50,000 for tips that could solve the case.

The FBI has raised the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, offering $50,000 for tips that could solve the case. This new reward, announced late Friday, follows an earlier $10,000 offer by New York City Crime Stoppers.

Thompson, 50, was shot and killed on Wednesday morning outside the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, just before the start of an investors' conference. The gunman, who was seen wearing a mask and a backpack, approached Thompson as he arrived and shot him in the chest. Thompson stumbled and fell to the ground before the shooter fired additional rounds, then fled the scene on a bike.

The FBI, working alongside the New York City Police Department (NYPD), is urgently seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect, who is believed to have fled the city after the shooting. Surveillance footage and new evidence have been collected, including a backpack found in Central Park, believed to belong to the shooter. Police have also traced the suspect's movements to a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, where he had checked in under a false name.

“We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the unknown suspect responsible for the homicide,” the FBI said in a news release.

"Anyone with information on the shooting are urged to contact the FBI’s tipline or the New York City Police Department’s tipline. They may also submit tips at their local FBI office or online at tips.fbi.gov," the bureau said.

Detectives believe the shooting was premeditated, with the suspect lying in wait for Thompson. A distinctive gray backpack and a series of items, including a water bottle, candy wrapper, and cellphone, have been recovered from the scene, with DNA samples currently being analyzed. Investigators have also uncovered writing on the shell casings found at the scene, including the words "deny," "defend," and "depose," which may offer insight into the shooter’s motive.

Despite several promising leads, police still do not have a clear motive for the attack. Investigators are exploring the possibility that Thompson may have been targeted due to personal or professional reasons. As the search for the suspect continues, authorities have emphasized that the shooter was not a professional hitman, citing mistakes made during the crime.

UnitedHealthcare, Thompson's employer, expressed deep sorrow over his death. The company described him as a respected leader and colleague, and extended condolences to his family and those who knew him.

Latest Videos