Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FACT CHECK: MH370 found after 9 years? Viral photo claims no skeletons recovered from Malaysian Airlines plane

    Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 with 239 passengers onboard had vanished in March 2014, sparking one of the biggest mysteries of the 21st century. Now, a viral photo claims the plane has been found underwater with no skeletons. Here's the truth of the photograph.

    FACT CHECK: MH370 found after 9 years? Viral photo claims no skeletons recovered from Malaysian Airlines plane snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 4, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    A photograph of an abandoned plane has gone viral on social media, claiming that the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished in March 2014, has been discovered underwater with no skeletons despite carrying 239 people on board.

    Is it true? NO

    On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines' passenger aircraft MH370 vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, China. Despite extensive international efforts to find the flight, neither the debris nor a definitive explanation for its disappearance has been found. This has sparked extensive media discussion, numerous conspiracy theories, and a Netflix documentary.

    Several social media users recently shared a viral image of an abandoned aircraft wreckage underwater on Twitter with the caption, "Malaysia Airplane MH370 that disappeared 9 years ago has been found under the ocean with no human skeleton. The plane had 239 passengers on board."

    Fact Check

    To uncover the most recent information on Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, Asianet Newsable ran a series of keyword searches. However, it could not locate reliable stories claiming the plane had been discovered. Some marine debris found in the western Indian Ocean has been identified as belonging to the missing aircraft, according to research made public by the Malaysian government. The aeroplane's wreckage has yet to be located, though.

    What is the truth? If not MH370, then what?

    Asianet Newsable performed a Google reverse image search of the viral image of the aircraft wreckage and was directed to an article by CNN about the underwater wreckage of a Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar aeroplane, which was reportedly sunk in Jordon's Gulf of Aqaba in 2019 "to create an artificial reef to encourage marine life", and encourage dive tourism.

    The story also notes the efforts of diver and underwater photographer Brett Hoelzer, who has made numerous dives to get images of the sunken planes. Additionally, he gave us a link to his Instagram account, where we discovered multiple pictures and footage of the submerged Tristar airliner.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bubba Aqaba (@bubba_aqaba)

    The aircraft in the viral photo and the one visible in the images of the Tristar debris both have the same damage to their noses, indicating that they are from the same disaster.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bubba Aqaba (@bubba_aqaba)

    Conclusion

    An image going viral of a Lockheed Martin L1011 TriStar jet in the Gulf of Aqaba in Jordan is being circulated under the false pretence that it is the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines' missing aeroplane MH370, which was discovered to be devoid of any remains.

    FACT CHECK: MH370 found after 9 years? Viral photo claims no skeletons recovered from Malaysian Airlines plane snt

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ajay Banga selected to head World Bank, first Indian-American on top post

    Ajay Banga selected to head World Bank, first Indian-American on top post

    Pakistan breaches FATF redline by allowing JeM to solicit funds during Eid for jihad; Report anr

    Pakistan breaches FATF redline by allowing JeM to solicit funds during Eid for jihad; Report

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says attack aimed to kill Vladimir Putin

    Russia claims twin drone attacks on Kremlin, says strike target was Vladimir Putin

    Shocking!! Teen opens fire in Serbia school killing 8 children and security guard anr

    Shocking!! Teen opens fire in Serbia school killing 8 children and security guard

    Kuwait limits renewal of driving licenses of expatriates to one year from three years anr

    Kuwait limits renewal of driving licenses of expatriates to one year from three years

    Recent Stories

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage vma

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage

    wrestling 'Did we win medals for the country to see this day?' - Vinesh Phogat post wrestlers' scuffle with Delhi Police-ayh

    'Did we win medals for the country to see this day?' - Vinesh Phogat post wrestlers' scuffle with Delhi Police

    CNG plant to be established in Brahmapuram to produce natural gas from waste: Kerala Minister MB Rajesh anr

    CNG plant to be established in Brahmapuram to produce natural gas from waste: Kerala Minister MB Rajesh

    UP local body elections 2023 CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur gcw

    UP local body elections 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon