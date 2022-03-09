Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explorer Shackleton’s lost ship 'Endurance' discovered in Antarctic depths

    Remarkable footage of the wreck shows it has been astonishingly preserved, with the ship’s wheel still intact and the name ‘Endurance’ still perfectly visible on the ship’s stern.

    Explorer Shackleton's lost ship Endurance discovered in Antarctic depths-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 4:56 PM IST

    Explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship The Endurance has been found in the Antarctic 107 years after the historic ship was crushed in pack ice and sank during an expedition. The discovery, called a “milestone of polar history”, Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said the wooden ship, which had not been seen since it went down in the Weddell Sea in 1915, was found at a depth of 9,868 feet (3,008 metres).

    Remarkable footage of the wreck shows it has been astonishingly preserved, with the ship’s wheel still intact and the name ‘Endurance’ still perfectly visible on the ship’s stern.

    Endurance was one of the two ships used by the Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition of 1914–1917. It was 144-foot-long and carried 28 men. The ship was popular for being the greatest ever undiscovered shipwrecks of all time. But after a century of speculations and theories, the lost vessel was found last weekend at the bottom of the Weddell Sea.

    The mission to find Endurance in the Weddell Sea set off from Cape Town, South Africa, in February, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest's death on a mission to locate it.

    Also read: New tech promises trip to Mars in just 45 days

    A team of adventurers, marine archaeologists and technicians located the wreck at the bottom of the Weddell Sea, east of the Antarctic Peninsula, using undersea drones. Battling sea ice and freezing temperatures, the team had been searching for more than two weeks in a 150-square-mile area around where the ship went down in 1915.

    Back in 1915, Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica, but Endurance did not reach land and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship. 

    The discovery of the wreck was announced Wednesday in a statement by the search expedition, Endurance22.

    Also read: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C52 with Earth Observation Satellite, 2 others

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top Russian ballerina denounces Ukraine war; says 'ashamed' of Putin's invasion snt

    Top Russian ballerina denounces Ukraine war; says 'ashamed' of Putin's invasion

    2 calls by PM Modi, 12 buses that created safe passage for Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy-dnm

    Behind evacuation of students from Ukraine’s Sumy, 2 back-to-back calls by PM Modi

    IC 814 deadliest hijacker Mistry Zahoor shot dead in Karachi, Masood Azhar's brother attends funeral-dnm

    IC-814’s deadliest hijacker Mistry Zahoor shot dead in Karachi, Masood Azhar’s brother attends funeral

    Russia Ukraine war US oil, gas import ban experts impact on India world economy

    US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    Russia-Ukraine war: No longer insisting on NATO membership; alliance wont fight Russia: Ukraine President Zelensky-dnm

    No longer insisting on NATO membership; alliance won’t fight Russia: Ukraine President Zelensky

    Recent Stories

    Jalsa Trailer Vidya Balan Shefali Shah appear in their boss lady avatars for trailer launch see pics drb

    Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah appear in their boss-lady avatars for trailer launch; see pics

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller RCB

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller

    Shane Warne state funeral to be held on March 30 at MCG Melbourne Cricket Ground-ayh

    Shane Warne state funeral to be held on March 30 at MCG

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    Top Russian ballerina denounces Ukraine war; says 'ashamed' of Putin's invasion snt

    Top Russian ballerina denounces Ukraine war; says 'ashamed' of Putin's invasion

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon