Explained: Why is Canada setting limits on temporary residents?

    The move follows earlier measures to curb immigration inflows and is driven by concerns over rising living costs and strained infrastructure. Immigration Minister Marc Miller aims to reduce the temporary resident population by 5% over the next three years while ensuring robust pathways to permanent residency.

    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

    Canada will, for the first time, impose limits on the admission of temporary residents starting this fall. The move to curb the influx of immigrants comes in response to rising living costs, a housing crisis, and strained infrastructure, particularly in healthcare. Following the announcement of a two-year intake cap for international students in January, the measure has now been extended to encompass all 'temporary residents', including international students, temporary foreign workers, humanitarian program entrants, and asylum seekers.

    Starting in September, Canada will impose limits on the admission of temporary residents for the first time, aiming to decrease the temporary resident population to 5% over the next three years.

    Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, highlighted the rapid growth of the country's temporary resident population, reaching 2.5 million in 2023, constituting 6.2% of the overall population. To address this, the government targets a 5% decrease in the temporary resident population over the next three years, with finalized targets to be determined in consultation with provincial and territorial counterparts.

    The move is expected to impact Indian aspirants, given India's significant presence in Canada's Temporary Foreign Workers Program (TFWP) and as a top source of international students. Miller acknowledged the vital role of temporary foreign workers, particularly in critical industries, but emphasized the need for a more efficient and sustainable system. Efforts will focus on aligning immigration streams with labour market needs and ensuring robust pathways to permanent residency.

    The coming months are likely to prioritize the Provincial Nominee Program for permanent residency invites, allowing provinces and territories to address economic needs and nominate individuals for permanent residency. Miller emphasized Canada's commitment to benefiting from newcomers' contributions while ensuring their success and access to essential services, aiming for a well-managed, sustainable immigration system based on needs and integrity.

