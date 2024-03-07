Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more

    As another virus tightens its grip across European countries, health authorities are on high alert. Reports indicate a growing number of individuals experiencing symptoms related to this parrot-related illness. Stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a deadly outbreak of psittacosis also known as parrot fever. The outbreak is primarily concentrated in large parts of Europe as the WHO has revealed that it is closely monitoring the developments all over the world regarding parrot fever.

    Parrot fever was initially identified in 2023 across Europe as many countries reported dozens of cases among which Denmark was at the top with 27 cases last year. However, with the beginning of 2024, the intensity of the disease has gone higher. The bacteria found in parrot fever belongs to the Chlamydia family.

    It is transmitted through various wild and domesticated birds and poultry. In the studies, it is revealed that the symptoms are not clearly visible and that birds can carry the disease without any symptoms as well. The virus is spread even through birds’ breathing and their excretion exercise.

    Humans contracting a bird virus is not new as people across the world have been exposed to such outbreaks before as well. People often catch parrot sickness by breathing in particles filled with secretions from birds carrying the infection. Moreover, people may get sick if pecked by a bird or through direct interaction where a bird's beak meets a person's mouth. The ailment doesn't transmit through consuming contaminated animals.

    Human to Human transmission of the disease is possible but the cases of such transmission are rare and not enough to prove the commonality. Consumption of bird meat doesn't transmit the Chlamydia bacteria according to health experts.

    The majority of the people contracting fever parrot encounter mild indications, usually manifesting five to 14 days post-exposure to the disease. Headache, pain in muscles, cough dryness, fever, and chills could be among these symptoms. Treating the infection proves effective with antibiotics, and human fatalities are infrequent.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN) snt

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN)

    Indian origin manufacturer 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Indian-origin manufacturer's 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum snt

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum

    US likely to follow India's footsteps and ban China-owned TikTok unless... AJR

    US likely to follow India's footsteps and ban China-owned TikTok unless...

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk rules out donating to Trump or Biden in 2024 White House race AJR

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk rules out donating to Trump or Biden in 2024 White House race

    Recent Stories

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion AJR

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion

    MHA designates Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA AJR

    BREAKING: MHA designates Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN) snt

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN)

    International Women's Day 2024: 8 professional women shares wisdom on workplace success, tech advancements RBA

    International Women's Day 2024: 8 professional women share wisdom on workplace success, tech advancements

    Opinion S Gurumurthy The Perilous Divide: North-South Financial Allocation - Absurdity and Danger

    S Gurumurthy on the perilous divide: North-South financial allocation-absurdity and danger!

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon