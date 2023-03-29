Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: What is New START treaty, why Russia stopped nuclear data exchanges with US?

    New START was signed and ratified by then US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The proposed treaty went into effect in January 2011 and was supposed to be the primary nuclear arms control treaty between the two nations until February 2026.

    Explained What is New START treaty, why Russia stopped nuclear data exchanges with US? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday (March 29) said that Moscow had stopped notifying the United States about its nuclear activities, including test launches, after it pulled out of the New START arms control treaty last month.

    "All notifications, all forms of notification, all data exchange, all inspection activities, in general all kinds of work under the treaty are suspended, they will not be carried out," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

    Also read: Russian TV host Sergei Karnaukhov caught taking photos of woman's cleavage during broadcast

    This comes a day after the US has told Russia it will cease exchanging some data on its nuclear forces following Moscow's refusal to do so, calling this a response to Russia's suspending participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that the country will be suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). With that, Washington and Moscow will no longer have any arms control agreement between them.

    While Putin said that Russia will not pull out of the treaty completely for the moment, the suspension of the agreement means that Russia will no longer allow the US or its NATO allies to conduct on-site inspections of its nuclear weaponry.

    Also read: Worrying Khalistanisation of Indian Diaspora must be tackled NOW

    During his union speech, Putin had said, "Our relations have degraded and that’s completely and utterly the US’s fault."

    What is the New START?

    The US and Russian Federation signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) in order to reduce the number of offensive nuclear strategic weapons that each nation holds. The first START, or START I, was inked between the US and the Soviet Union in 1991 and was enforced by 1994.

    The agreement limited the two countries to deploy only 1,600 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and bombers and no more than 6,000 nuclear warheads at a time. The agreement also gave both parties the right to examine each other's nuclear equipment in person and to notify the other of any notifications involving prohibited weapons or facilities.

    According to various reports, by 2001, the agreement was successful in reducing the number of active nuclear weapons in the world by a considerable amount. Russia and the US together account for 90 percent of the global nuclear arsenal.

    Also read: Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada, second incident in March

    What happened to the treaty?

    In December 2009, the treaty expired but both sides negotiated to create a similar arms control agreement to replace it.

    Less than five months later, New START was signed and ratified by US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The proposed treaty went into effect in January 2011 and was supposed to be the primary nuclear arms control treaty between the two nations until February 2026.

    Also read: Russian oil supplies to 'friendly' India have increased 22 times

    Meanwhile, then US President Donald Trump tried to renegotiate a new treaty between the US and Russia over nuclear arms control but failed to make any headway. After taking office, President Joe Biden signed the most recent five-year extension in 2021.

    However, the treaty has had a troubled start since its last extension. The on-site inspections were first halted as part of the COVID-19 global restrictions. However, with the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia halted attempts to restart inspections due to the increasing tensions with the West.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian TV host Sergei Karnaukhov caught taking photos of woman's cleavage during broadcast AJR

    Russian TV host Sergei Karnaukhov caught taking photos of woman's cleavage during broadcast

    Opinion Growing Khalistani population among Indian Diaspora is a threat that needs to be dealt with NOW

    Worrying Khalistanisation of Indian Diaspora must be tackled NOW

    Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada, second incident in March AJR

    Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada, second incident in March

    Russian oil supplies to 'friendly' India have increased 22 times

    Russian oil supplies to 'friendly' India have increased 22 times

    Who is Humza Yousaf Scotland first Muslim leader gcw

    Who is Humza Yousaf, Scotland's first Muslim leader?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: From dynasty politics to price rise - top 10 factors to come into play snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: From dynasty politics to price rise - top 10 factors to come into play

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports

    ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya make gains-ayh

    ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya make gains

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint snt

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations-ayh

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon