Explained: What happens if Joe Biden drops out of 2024 US presidential race? A look at potential replacements

As the number of prominent Democratic leaders urging Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 US presidential race continues to grow, political analysts believe that the 81-year-old might succumb to party pressure and abandon his re-election bid.

If Joe Biden decides to drop out of the 2024 US presidential race, several potential scenarios could unfold. Biden's withdrawal would likely initiate a complex process, requiring the party to possibly adjust its nomination procedures and navigate legal challenges at the state level.

Notification and Confirmation

The first step would involve President Biden formally notifying the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other relevant party officials of his decision to withdraw from the race. The DNC would then confirm the withdrawal and begin the process of selecting a new candidate.

Temporary Leadership

To manage the party's operations and the candidate selection process, the DNC would appoint an interim chair or acting chair until a new candidate is chosen.

Caucuses and Committees

Various Democratic groups, including the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and the Progressive Caucus, would likely convene to discuss and endorse a new candidate. These groups would engage with potential candidates to gauge their support and willingness to run.

Candidate Selection

The DNC would conduct a series of meetings and discussions with party leaders, elected officials, and other stakeholders to identify the most suitable candidate to replace Biden. This process would involve data analysis, polling, and direct conversations with potential candidates to assess their viability and appeal to the party's base.

Primary and Caucus Schedule

To accommodate the new candidate, the DNC would adjust the primary and caucus schedule. This could involve rescheduling events or adjusting the order of the primaries to ensure a smooth transition.

Navigating many hurdles

In addition to managing internal conflicts and a constrained schedule, the Democratic Party will need to swiftly come together behind a new candidate, adjust its nomination processes, and deal with state legal obstacles.

Changing the Nomination Process: The Democratic Party's guidelines specify how to replace a nominee who withdraws prior to the official nomination. This would probably entail a vote by the party's members to amend its rules governing candidate substitution.

Overcoming Legal Challenges: Following the convention, state legislation may pose challenges to Biden's replacement on particular votes. The party would have to handle these state-level legal issues cautiously.

Timing Considerations: Through a virtual roll call vote, the Democratic National Committee is already accelerating the process to formally select Biden as the party's presidential candidate by the first week of August. Despite protests from some Democrats who want more time for consideration, this is being done to satisfy Ohio ballot deadlines.

Prospective Substitute Candidates: In the event that Biden withdraws, the party would have to move swiftly to find and support a replacement, negotiating the convoluted procedure and possible legal obstacles.

Who could replace Biden if he pulls out of Presidential race?

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, speculation is mounting about potential Democratic candidates who could step in if President Joe Biden decides to withdraw from the contest. Here are some of the leading contenders who could replace him:

Kamala Harris: As the current Vice President, Kamala Harris would likely be the top choice to replace Biden. Despite facing criticism for her perceived lack of distinction within the administration and challenging approval ratings, Harris has remained a staunch ally and defender of Biden. However, she would need to secure a strong delegate base at a contested convention to secure the nomination.

Gavin Newsom: The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is a prominent figure in national Democratic circles. Known for his political ambition and support for Democratic causes, Newsom has been a vocal advocate for Biden's re-election campaign. Should Biden withdraw, Newsom's national prominence and political experience make him a significant potential replacement.

Gretchen Whitmer: The Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, is gaining recognition as a key player in the Democratic Party, particularly in the Midwest. Her successful 2022 campaign, which resulted in Michigan Democrats controlling both the state legislature and the governorship, has bolstered her standing. Whitmer’s track record of enacting progressive policies could position her as a strong contender.

JB Pritzker: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is another potential candidate. A wealthy and progressive leader, Pritzker is recognized for his strong positions on issues such as abortion rights, gun control, and marijuana legalization. Although he is currently supporting Biden’s campaign, Pritzker’s progressive credentials could make him an appealing alternative.

Other Potential Candidates: Several other names have been floated as possible replacements. These include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, California Representative Ro Khanna, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Each brings a unique set of qualifications and political experience to the table.

