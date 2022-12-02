Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West's Twitter account; know why

Twitter also banned one of Ye's (formerly known as Kanye West) tweets. After Elon Musk responded to a Twitter user who stated, 'Elon Fix Kanye Please,' his account was suspended within an hour.

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Friday suspended American rapper Kanye West's account from the microblogging site over violating the rule. Ye (previously known as Kanye West) was removed from Twitter for making anti-Semitic remarks and praising Hitler. Kanye West's account read as 'account suspended.'

Previously, Elon Musk said West's account would be suspended following a post on the rapper's account that displayed an image showing a swastika inside a Star of David. Twitter then blocked the account for violating its rules. Elon Musk tweeted and informed that the ban was 'for inciting to violence.'

"I did my best. Despite this, he violated our rule against incitement to violence once more. Elon Musk's account will be suspended," Musk tweeted.

It was unclear how long the suspension would last. Kanye West's account ban comes about a month after Elon Musk, who has defined himself as a 'free speech absolutist,' paid $44 billion for Twitter.

During an hour-long Livestream with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday, Kanye West sparked outrage by expressing his 'love' of Nazis and adoration for Adolf Hitler.

