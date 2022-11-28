Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk shares picture of his bedside table with diet Coke, guns and a painting; here's how internet reacts

    The guns in the image may be non-functional, at least from the looks of it. One is an old gun that seems to be an artifact and the other looks like a prop inspired by a sci-fi movie or game.

    Elon Musk shares picture of his bedside table with diet Coke, guns and a painting; here's how internet reacts AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    Twitter's new chief Elon Musk on Monday (November 28) shared a personal image of his bedside table. The picture shows various cans of Diet Coke, a painting of Washington Crossing the Delaware and two guns. The new Twitter chief shared the image with a caption saying, "My bedside table". 

    Musk then made a remark on his own image saying "There is no excuse for my lack of coasters." 

    Also read: On BBC's reporter 'detained, assaulted' claim, China says, 'He didn't identify himself as a journalist'

    The guns, however, do not seem like conventional arms. The one lying in a case with the painting seems like an artifact from the American Revolutionary War. The painting itself is called Washington Crossing the Delaware which was painted in the year 1851. 

    It is reportedly said that the painting is inspired from the moment when General George Washington led soldiers across a frozen Delaware river amidst a storm. This moment is seen as a pivotal moment in the American Revolutionary war.

    Also read: US: Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County; causes major blackout

    The guns in the image may be non-functional, at least from the looks of it. One is an old gun that seems to be an artifact and the other looks like a prop inspired by a sci-fi movie or game.

    Meanwhile, several social media users evoked serious concerns among his followers with many suggesting such a post is "RECKLESS marketing of weapons".

    One user said, "Isn't this a RECKLESS marketing of weapons? The BEST practice is to treat firearms & gun ownership as a PRIVATE matter, part of the subjects that you shouldn't discuss OPENLY."

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    On BBC's reporter 'detained, assaulted' claim, China says, 'He didn't identify himself as a journalist' - adt

    On BBC's reporter 'detained, assaulted' claim, China says, 'He didn't identify himself as a journalist'

    US Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery Country; causes major blackout - adt

    US: Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County; causes major blackout

    Chinas Covid 29 cases hit record high as people hold anti lockdown protests across country AJR

    China's Covid-29 cases hit record high as people hold anti-lockdown protests across country

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks a 'shared pain' between India and Israel - adt

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks a 'shared pain' between India and Israel

    Vladimir Putin hand turns purple seen shaking during meet amid health rumours Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin's hand turns purple, seen shaking during meet amid health rumours: Report

    Recent Stories

    football Canelo Alvarez trolled for threatening Argentina Messi over 'kicking' of Mexico jersey after Qatar World Cup 2022 win snt

    Canelo Alvarez trolled for threatening Argentina's Messi over 'kicking' of Mexico jersey after World Cup win

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, CMR vs SRB, Cameroon vs Serbia: 5 observations as thrilling stalement keeps both in pre-quarters race-ayh

    Qatar World Cup, CMR vs SRB: 5 observations as thrilling stalement keeps both in pre-quarters race

    PlayRummy.com: Doing it the responsible way

    PlayRummy.com: Doing it the responsible way

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED for 'leaking Tihar jail CCTV footage' AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED for 'leaking' Tihar jail CCTV footage

    football War of words erupt after Iran demands US to be kicked out of Qatar World Cup 2022 amid social media flag row snt

    War of words erupt after Iran demands US to be kicked out of Qatar World Cup 2022 amid social media flag row

    Recent Videos

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon