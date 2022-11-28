Elon Musk shares picture of his bedside table with diet Coke, guns and a painting; here's how internet reacts

The guns in the image may be non-functional, at least from the looks of it. One is an old gun that seems to be an artifact and the other looks like a prop inspired by a sci-fi movie or game.

Twitter's new chief Elon Musk on Monday (November 28) shared a personal image of his bedside table. The picture shows various cans of Diet Coke, a painting of Washington Crossing the Delaware and two guns. The new Twitter chief shared the image with a caption saying, "My bedside table".

Musk then made a remark on his own image saying "There is no excuse for my lack of coasters."

The guns, however, do not seem like conventional arms. The one lying in a case with the painting seems like an artifact from the American Revolutionary War. The painting itself is called Washington Crossing the Delaware which was painted in the year 1851.

It is reportedly said that the painting is inspired from the moment when General George Washington led soldiers across a frozen Delaware river amidst a storm. This moment is seen as a pivotal moment in the American Revolutionary war.

The guns in the image may be non-functional, at least from the looks of it. One is an old gun that seems to be an artifact and the other looks like a prop inspired by a sci-fi movie or game.

Meanwhile, several social media users evoked serious concerns among his followers with many suggesting such a post is "RECKLESS marketing of weapons".

One user said, "Isn't this a RECKLESS marketing of weapons? The BEST practice is to treat firearms & gun ownership as a PRIVATE matter, part of the subjects that you shouldn't discuss OPENLY."