    Elon Musk's X breaks its silence after Pakistan blocks social media platform over 'national security concerns'

    Social media platform X announced on Thursday its intention to collaborate with the government of Pakistan 'to address its concerns,' following authorities' declaration of a continuing two-month ban citing security reasons.

    "We continue to work with the Pakistani Government to understand their concerns," X's Global Government Affairs team posted, in their first comments since the site was disrupted.

    Since February 17, the platform, previously identified as Twitter, has experienced limited accessibility, particularly after the party of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated protests in response to a government official's acknowledgment of vote manipulation during the February election.

    Also read: Pakistan govt blocks X over 'misuse' concerns; HC orders to restore social media platform within one week

    On Wednesday, the Pakistani Interior Ministry cited security concerns as the basis for blocking X, as indicated in a report presented to the Islamabad High Court, where multiple legal challenges against the ban are being reviewed.

    Concurrently, the Sindh High Court directed the government to reinstate access to the social media platform X within a week.

    "The Sindh High Court has given the government one week to withdraw the letter, failing which, on the next date, they will pass appropriate orders," Moiz Jaaferi, a lawyer challenging the ban, told AFP.

    The court's ruling is anticipated to be released later this week.

