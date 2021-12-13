  • Facebook
    Elon Musk named TIME magazine's 2021 Person of the Year

    TIME magazine described Elon Musk as the world's richest man, saying that he does not own a home and has recently started selling off his money.
     

    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 7:38 PM IST
    TIME magazine has named Elon Musk "Person of the Year" for 2021. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the world's wealthiest person has remained an essential presence in headlines as he and his companies continue to shape the future of autos and space travel. TIME magazine described Elon Musk as the world's richest man, saying that he does not own a home and has recently started selling off his money.

    Describing Musk further, the report said he sends satellites into space and harnesses the sun; he rides a car he designed that consumes no petrol and rarely requires a driver. The stock market rises or swoons with a flick of his finger. As he rides Earth, square-jawed and unstoppable, he fantasises about Mars. According to TIME, Elon Musk has just begun to live-tweet his faeces.

    According to the magazine narrative, he is the man who aims to preserve our planet and find a new one for us to inhabit; his fledgling rocket business, SpaceX, has surpassed Boeing and others to dominate America's spacefaring destiny. Tesla, his automotive firm, controls two-thirds of the multibillion-dollar electric-vehicle sector it pioneered and is worth approximately $1 trillion.

    According to TIME, Musk is now the richest private individual in history, with a net worth of more than $250 billion. It was stated that he is involved with robotics and solar, cryptocurrencies and climate, brain-computer implants to combat the threat of artificial intelligence, and subterranean tunnels to transport people and freight at high speeds.

    Since its introduction in 1927, TIME's Person of the Year title has been selected by the magazine's editors after each calendar year. It is not necessarily a medal or an honour, but it reflects the effect the person or individuals had on the news throughout the preceding year. TIME called the researchers who worked on the COVID-19 vaccinations "The Miracle Workers" for the Heroes of the Year award in 2021. Katalin Karikó, Barney S. Graham, Kizzmekia Corbett, and Drew Weissman are shown on the cover image, four scientists that worked hard to create several vaccinations throughout the epidemic.

