Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open

Elon Musk's $1 billion offer to rebrand Wikipedia remains open, confirmed by Musk himself. The proposal, made last October, sparked significant attention and debate.

Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open dmn
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 7:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 7:27 PM IST

Elon Musk's unorthodox proposal to rebrand Wikipedia as "Dickipedia" for a whopping $1 billion made headlines last year. Surprisingly, the offer remains open and it is confirmed by none other than Musk himself. The offer, initially made in response to a post declaring "Wikipedia is not for sale," has garnered significant attention since its inception in October last year.

Musk's original post criticized the Wikimedia Foundation's financial dealings, questioning the necessity of their funding. He accompanied his critique with a photo bearing the phrase "Wikipedia is not for sale," sparking a discussion.

The billionaire entrepreneur subsequently made his billion-dollar offer, stating it was "in the interests of accuracy." When a user suggested Wikipedia accept the offer and change the name back after collecting the funds, Musk replied, "One year minimum. I mean, I'm not a fool lol."

Recently, Doge Designer, a frequent recipient of Musk's responses on X, shared the contents of the original post, prompting Musk to confirm that the offer still stands. "True. Offer still stands," Musk replied, leaving the door open for Wikipedia to consider his proposal.

Whether Wikipedia will accept Musk's offer remains uncertain.

