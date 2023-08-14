Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Elon isn't serious, time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Tesla CEO

    Public rivalry between Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39, intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads. Mark Zuckerberg said it's "time to move on" from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk.

    Elon isnt serious time to move on Meta Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Tesla CEO gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., said that it is "time to move on" from rumours that he and Elon Musk will engage in a cage match. The two billionaire tech rivals had seemingly agreed to the fight in June when Musk tweeted his willingness to participate. Zuckerberg responded to Musk's tweet by asking for the location.

    Taking to social media platform, Threads, Zuckerberg said, "I believe we can all agree that Elon isn't actually serious about this, and it's time to let it go. I proposed a genuine date, and Dana White (the UFC boss) even offered to turn this into a legitimate charity event."

    Also Read | Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight': Tech giants gear up for ancient Rome showdown, live stream details

    After the first success of Meta's Threads social networking platform in July, competition between Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39, grew in the public eye. Within a week of its launch, Threads, which allows users to publish brief blurbs in a similar way as X, the Musk-owned network previously known as Twitter, had amassed 100 million members.

    The richest man in the world, Musk, spent weeks hyping the likelihood of a confrontation between him and Zuckerberg. Then, this week, Musk said on Twitter that he will get an MRI of his neck and upper back, which could call for surgery.

    Also Read | Revealed: The fighting style that Elon Musk will use in cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg

    Musk had previously made a suggestion that the battle may take place in a famous Italian landmark. He talked about streaming choices, the event's historical setting, and even claimed to have spoken with Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy.

    The mixed martial artist Zuckerberg described his experience competing in his first jiu-jitsu event earlier this year. Musk also talked about his preparation for the battle, which comprises weightlifting at his job because of time restrictions.

    Also Read | Elon Musk: Fight with Mark Zuckerberg to be streamed live on X, proceeds to go to charity

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese engineers convoy attacked in Pakistan 2 terrorists killed gcw

    Chinese engineers' convoy attacked in Pakistan, 2 terrorists killed

    I make love to men daily, but Barack Obama's 1982 love letter to an ex-girlfriend creates a storm snt

    'I make love to men daily, but...': Barack Obama's 1982 love letter to an ex-girlfriend creates a storm

    WATCH Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps snt

    WATCH: Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps

    Deciphered Unraveling the origins behind Hawaii's devastating wildfires snt

    Deciphered: Unraveling the origins behind Hawaii's devastating wildfires

    Startling discovery: Strawberry-like underwater species with 20 arms found in Antarctic Ocean snt

    Startling discovery: Strawberry-like underwater species with 20 arms found in Antarctic Ocean

    Recent Stories

    Petrol Diesel price today August 14 Check latest rates in Delhi Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore and other cities

    Billie Eilish finally spills beans on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford; Know details vma

    Billie Eilish finally spills beans on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford; Know details

    Miscreant vandalises Asianet News office in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

    Miscreant vandalises Asianet News office in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

    KERALA NEWS LIVE 14 AUG 2023 MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS DEVELOPMENTS anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Thiruvonam Bumper ticket witnesses huge sales; Sold 17.5 lakh tickets in two weeks

    Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film mints Rs 135 crores; Know details vma

    Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film mints Rs 135 crores; Know details

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon