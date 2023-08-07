Revealed: The fighting style that Elon Musk will use in cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk had challenged the Meta CEO for a cage fight in June, via a tweet. Mark Zuckerberg had responded by asking for the location, sparking buzz about a high-octane clash. Retweeting the post, Musk wrote, “I am going with WWE as my fighting style.”

The cage fight challenge between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X, formerly known as Twitter, owner Elon Musk has been making headlines for quite some time. While there are many rumors surrounding this explosive confrontation, the Tesla CEO disclosed his "fighting style" in a tweet.

Musk reposted a tweet from WWE's official Twitter account. There was a caption on the WWE ring footage that said, "No way!!! #TribalCombat #SummerSlam." Musk tweeted the following in response: "I am choosing WWE as my fighting style."

Musk previously tweeted that he had been "lifting weights all day, getting ready for the fight." "I am working out all day long to be ready for the battle. I just bring them to work because I do not have time to work out," he tweeted.

In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg replied to the Tesla CEO by writing, "I am ready today. When he originally challenged, I proposed August 26; however, he has not confirmed. Not holding my breath."

The fight will be "live-streamed" on Musk's platform, and all earnings "will go to charity for veterans," he said in the interim. Musk vs. Zuck will be live-streamed on 'X,' he wrote. The entire sum will benefit a veterans' organization.

In response, Zuckerberg suggested that they make use of a "more trustworthy platform" capable of generating donations for charitable causes. In June, Elon Musk tweeted that the CEO of Meta should engage in a cage fight. When Mark Zuckerberg replied by requesting the location, rumors of a heated argument began to circulate.

