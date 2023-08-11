Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight': Tech giants gear up for ancient Rome showdown, live stream details

    Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's playful feud culminates in a highly anticipated 'cage fight' spectacle set in Rome, livestreamed on Meta and X platforms, with proceeds benefitting charity.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    For weeks now, tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been playfully bantering about an impending "cage fight," a spectacle that has captivated their online audiences. Recently, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, revealed that the eagerly anticipated brawl will unfold in the historic city of Rome, an announcement that ratcheted up the excitement. According to Musk, the bout will be livestreamed on both Meta and his own rebranded platform, X.

    Musk's post on his platform provided intriguing details about the unique event. He clarified that the fight would be organised under the aegis of his and Zuckerberg's charitable foundations, rather than the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). All eyes will be on the ancient city, with the backdrop of Rome serving as an immersive setting for the showdown. Musk even shared that he had engaged with Italy's Prime Minister and Minister of Culture to secure their endorsement for the event's epic location. Importantly, Musk emphasised that the fight's proceeds would be directed toward charity initiatives benefiting veterans.

    "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," wrote Musk on X.

    In a previous post, Musk provided a glimpse into his preparation for the face-off, humorously mentioning that he integrates weightlifting into his workday routine. His commitment to readiness was met with a response from Zuckerberg, who playfully quipped that he wasn't holding his breath for the proposed match. Zuckerberg humorously revealed that he had proposed August 26 as a potential date for the duel but was awaiting Musk's confirmation.

    "I'm ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed," Zuckerberg wrote in the reply, adding, "Not holding my breath".

    The origins of this entertaining feud date back to late June, when Musk ignited the spark by tweeting his willingness to engage in a "cage match" with Zuckerberg, who possesses jiujitsu training. A day later, Zuckerberg enthusiastically accepted the challenge and sought to finalise the location. Musk's witty response pinpointed the "Vegas Octagon," an iconic arena synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) championships.

    This lighthearted exchange between the two influential figures quickly garnered widespread attention, fueling a frenzy of speculation among social media users regarding the potential victor. Initially speculated to occur in the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas or even the ancient Colosseum in Rome, the impending clash between Musk and Zuckerberg promises an entertaining spectacle that has united their global audiences in anticipation.

