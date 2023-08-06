Elon Musk: Fight with Mark Zuckerberg to be streamed live on X, proceeds to go to charity

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Sunday declared that his much-awaited fight with rival Threads CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed live on X with the proceeds from the event being donated to a charity for veterans.

Elon Musk, owner of X, today announced that his fight with Meta's CEO will be livestreamed on the microblogging platform, which was earlier called Twitter. When they agreed to compete in a cage battle last month, the two tech giants ignited the internet community.

Musk stated in a tweet that "Zuck v. Musk fight will be live-streamed on X."

He continued by saying that all battle revenues will be donated to a veterans' organisation. Musk had previously stated on X earlier on Sunday that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight," and that he brought the weights to work because he didn't have time to work out.

For years, Musk, 51, and Zuckerberg, 39, have teased one another with divergent opinions on everything from politics to AI. But when Meta unveiled a new programme called Threads, which has capabilities akin to those of Twitter, the competition reached new heights.

Musk joked with his followers on Twitter that he would be game for a battle with Zuckerberg. In keeping with the recent trend of tech executives getting fit and publishing martial arts videos, Zuckerberg replied to the message on his Instagram Stories by posting a snapshot of it along with the comment "Send me location."

The exchange has provoked mirth on social media with plenty of fight predictions -- Zuckerberg emerging as the clear favourite.

