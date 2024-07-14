ELIMINATED! Israel confirms death of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa’a Salameh in Gaza strike

Israel on Sunday announced the confirmed death of Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade, following a targeted strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet on Sunday announced the confirmed death of Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade, following a targeted strike in the southern Gaza Strip. The operation, conducted yesterday, is hailed as a significant blow to Hamas’s military capabilities.

Salameh, a close associate of Muhammad Deif, the chief of Hamas's military wing, was identified as a key figure in the October 7 massacre. The IDF describes his elimination as a critical setback for the terror group.

According to the IDF, Deif was also present at the targeted location, but confirmation of his death is still pending.

Salameh’s involvement with Hamas dates back to the early 1990s, eventually rising to command the Khan Younis Brigade’s al-Qarara Battalion. He played a major role in the 2006 abduction of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit and commanded Hamas’s combat support and defensive operations during the 2014 war.

In 2016, Salameh succeeded Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Gaza’s Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, as head of the Khan Younis Brigade. His tenure saw him overseeing numerous rocket attacks on Israel and managing two attack tunnels targeted in the May 2021 conflict.

The IDF's recent operation marks a significant development in their ongoing efforts to dismantle Hamas’s military leadership and infrastructure in Gaza.

