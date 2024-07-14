Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms death of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa’a Salameh in Gaza strike

    Israel on Sunday announced the confirmed death of Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade, following a targeted strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

    Eliminated Israel confirms death of Hamas Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafaa Salameh in Gaza strike snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet on Sunday announced the confirmed death of Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade, following a targeted strike in the southern Gaza Strip. The operation, conducted yesterday, is hailed as a significant blow to Hamas’s military capabilities.

    Salameh, a close associate of Muhammad Deif, the chief of Hamas's military wing, was identified as a key figure in the October 7 massacre. The IDF describes his elimination as a critical setback for the terror group.

    According to the IDF, Deif was also present at the targeted location, but confirmation of his death is still pending.

    Salameh’s involvement with Hamas dates back to the early 1990s, eventually rising to command the Khan Younis Brigade’s al-Qarara Battalion. He played a major role in the 2006 abduction of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit and commanded Hamas’s combat support and defensive operations during the 2014 war.

    In 2016, Salameh succeeded Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Gaza’s Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, as head of the Khan Younis Brigade. His tenure saw him overseeing numerous rocket attacks on Israel and managing two attack tunnels targeted in the May 2021 conflict.

    The IDF's recent operation marks a significant development in their ongoing efforts to dismantle Hamas’s military leadership and infrastructure in Gaza.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 7:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I love you dad': Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father Donald after assassination attempt gcw

    'I love you dad': Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father Donald after assassination attempt

    Trump lives cant be killed & more T shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid see pics vkp

    'Trump lives, can't be killed & more': T-shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid; see pics

    Assassination bid on Trump: Viral videos show shooter on roof, Secret Services snipers taking aim (WATCH) snt

    Donald Trump assassination bid: Viral videos show shooter on roof, Secret Services snipers in action (WATCH)

    1976 miracle: Revisiting how Donald Trump helped ISKCON devotees organize 1st Jagannath Yatra in New York snt

    1976 miracle: Revisiting how Donald Trump helped ISKCON devotees organize 1st Jagannath Yatra in New York

    FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Donald Trump attacker: Report gcw

    FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Donald Trump attacker: Report

    Recent Stories

    Milestone alert! PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on X, becomes most followed world leader; see stats snt

    Milestone alert! PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on X, becomes most followed world leader; see stats

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian dons red attire at the lavish Ambani wedding in Mumbai [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian dons red attire at the lavish Ambani wedding in Mumbai [PICTURES]

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: Which smartphone you should buy in Rs 15,000 price segment? gcw

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: Which smartphone you should buy in Rs 15,000 price segment?

    Anant Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources ATG

    Anant, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources

    OnePlus 12R: 5 reasons why this smartphone should your next pick gcw

    OnePlus 12R: 5 reasons why this smartphone should your next pick

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon