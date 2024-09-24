ELIMINATED! Israel claims senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Beirut airstrike (WATCH)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed responsibility for the assassination of Ibrahim Qubaisi, a senior Hezbollah commander overseeing the militant group’s missile systems, in a targeted airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed responsibility for the assassination of Ibrahim Qubaisi, a senior Hezbollah commander overseeing the militant group’s missile systems, in a targeted airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs. The strike, which took place in the Dahiyeh district, has further heightened tensions in the region amid ongoing exchanges of rocket fire between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a statement released by the IDF, Israeli fighter jets carried out the precision strike, targeting the apartment where Qubaisi was allegedly meeting with other senior officials in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile division. The IDF said the strike was part of a broader military campaign aimed at disabling Hezbollah’s missile infrastructure, which has been used to launch rockets into northern Israel.

"The IDF spokesman announces that today, September 24, 2024, under the precise intelligence guidance of the Intelligence Division, Air Force fighter jets attacked in Dahaya in Beirut and killed Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, the commander of the missile and rocket array of the terrorist organization Hezbollah," IDF said in a post on X.

"During the attack, there were other key commanders in Hezbollah's missile and rocket array with Qubaisi. He commanded the various missile units of Hezbollah, including the precision missile units. Over the years and during the war, he was responsible for the launches towards the Israeli home front. Qubaisi was a central center of knowledge in the field of missiles and was close to the senior military leadership of Hezbollah," the IDF added.

"Qubaisi joined Hezbollah in the 1980s, and since then has held a series of key military positions in the organization, including senior in the operations array in southern Lebanon and commanded the 'Badr' unit on the southern front. As part of his duties in the terrorist organization, he was responsible for the planning and execution of many terrorist plots against the IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

The Israeli forces further claimed, "The terrorist Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, the head of Hezbollah's missile and rocket system, which the IDF eliminated today, planned the kidnapping attack in Mount Dov in 2000, in which Sgt Binyamin (Bani) Avraham, Sgt Adi Avitan and Sgt Omar Suad Zakram were kidnapped and killed Lebaracha, who were brought in 2004 for burial in Israel."

Hezbollah, in retaliation, has continued to bombard northern Israel with rockets, some of which have ignited fires in civilian areas. While Hezbollah claims the attacks were aimed at Israeli military installations, civilian areas have also been affected. According to reports, one Israeli civilian was wounded by shrapnel, with unconfirmed reports suggesting additional injuries in the north of the country.

The targeted strike on Ibrahim Qubaisi was part of a much larger military operation. The IDF has announced that in the past 24 hours, it has deployed nearly 2,000 munitions, including bombs and missiles, on approximately 1,500 Hezbollah positions across Lebanon. These targets reportedly include Hezbollah’s rocket launch sites, command centers, and missile depots, as Israel seeks to neutralize the group's capacity for long-range strikes.

While Israel has not confirmed civilian casualties on the Lebanese side, Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that six people were killed and 15 others injured in the airstrike that targeted the Dahiyeh district of Beirut. The area, known as a Hezbollah stronghold, is frequently subject to Israeli airstrikes during escalations. Rescue teams are continuing to search through the rubble in the hope of locating survivors or recovering bodies, as the intensity of the destruction has left some areas difficult to access.

In response to the airstrikes, Hezbollah has intensified its attacks on Israeli military bases and an airfield in northern Israel. The group’s retaliatory strikes appear to be in line with its strategy to continue launching rockets deep into Israeli territory, even as Israel attempts to dismantle its missile capabilities through targeted air raids.

The growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has drawn international attention, with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian condemning Israel's actions. In an interview with CNN, Pezeshkian accused Israel of turning Lebanon into “another Gaza,” a reference to the repeated conflicts between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip. “Israel is armed to the teeth and has access to weapons systems that are far superior to anything else,” Pezeshkian said. “We must prevent the ongoing criminal acts being committed by Israel.”

This latest escalation in violence between Israel and Hezbollah raises concerns about a broader regional conflict. Both sides have engaged in tit-for-tat military actions, with Hezbollah repeatedly attacking Israeli military sites and Israel responding with airstrikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon.

The ongoing conflict has led to widespread fear among civilians in both Lebanon and Israel, particularly in the border areas where rocket fire has become increasingly frequent. Lebanese officials are warning that the humanitarian toll will continue to rise unless there is an immediate cessation of hostilities.

