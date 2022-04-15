Egypt turns to India for wheat supply as Russia-Ukraine war disrupts supply

Egypt is the world's largest importer of wheat and usually buys the grain through tenders organised by its state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC).

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, on Friday, tweeted and informed that Egypt had recognised India as a wheat supplier. He stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is stepping in as the world searches for credible alternative sources for consistent food supply in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

As per Reuters, Egypt's supply ministry earlier this week stated that it was considering adding wheat from India to the 16 other national import origins allowed by its state grains buyer this month to bolster purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Union Minsiter Piyush Goyal tweeted and informed the Ministry of Agriculture that announced India's trust as a new facility for wheat import, as per the report received by Dr Ahmed Al-Atar, the head of the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine, it added.

Egypt is the world's largest importer of wheat and usually buys the grain through tenders organised by its state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC). Purchases help to fund significantly subsidised bread for Egypt's 60 million people.

GASC presently has 16 tender book accredited wheat import origins, including Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and the United States, France. With the recent addition, Latvia, which is added last November.

GASC favours the Black Sea wheat because of its proximity, quality, and low prices; however, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February pushed up globe wheat prices and halted Black Sea shipping, while Russian wheat supplies continued in March.

Also Read: Ukraine war: Russian lead warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea, confirms Russia | 10 updates

Also Read: Over 1000 Ukraine troops surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia

Also Read: Moskva, flagship of Russian Black Sea fleet, on fire after missile-hit