Drone attack targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, launched from Lebanon

Tel Aviv: A drone was launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the town of Caesarea, just hours after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Saturday (Oct 19). Netanyahu's spokesperson confirmed that he was not in the area at the time of the attack on his residence and reported that there were no casualties.

"A UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was launched toward the prime minister's residence in Caesarea. The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The incident took place near Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, according to the Prime Minister's Office. In the meantime, the Israel Defense Forces reported that military forces intercepted two other drones that had entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon. One of the drones managed to fly beneath radar detection and passed near an Israeli helicopter.

The drone attack has not been claimed by Hezbollah, which has been engaged in ongoing hostilities with Israel since last October, nor by any other militant group.

The drone attack was a retaliatory strike following Israel's killing of several top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, whose death was confirmed by the group on Friday. Earlier that day, Hezbollah announced plans to escalate the conflict by launching additional guided missiles and explosive drones into Israeli territory. The group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was also killed in an Israeli air raid in late September, leading Israel to deploy ground forces in Lebanon earlier this month.



