Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drone attack targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, launched from Lebanon

    A drone was launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea shortly after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Netanyahu's spokesperson confirmed that he and his wife were not in the area and reported no casualties from the attack.

    Drone attack targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, launched from Lebanon anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    Tel Aviv: A drone was launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the town of Caesarea, just hours after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Saturday (Oct 19). Netanyahu's spokesperson confirmed that he was not in the area at the time of the attack on his residence and reported that there were no casualties.

    "A UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was launched toward the prime minister's residence in Caesarea. The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

    The incident took place near Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, according to the Prime Minister's Office. In the meantime, the Israel Defense Forces reported that military forces intercepted two other drones that had entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon. One of the drones managed to fly beneath radar detection and passed near an Israeli helicopter.

    The drone attack has not been claimed by Hezbollah, which has been engaged in ongoing hostilities with Israel since last October, nor by any other militant group.

    The drone attack was a retaliatory strike following Israel's killing of several top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, whose death was confirmed by the group on Friday. Earlier that day, Hezbollah announced plans to escalate the conflict by launching additional guided missiles and explosive drones into Israeli territory. The group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was also killed in an Israeli air raid in late September, leading Israel to deploy ground forces in Lebanon earlier this month.
     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Who will be NEXT Hamas leader? Check out Yahya Sinwar's possible successors

    Who will be NEXT Hamas leader? Check out Yahya Sinwar's possible successors

    Khalistani supporters deface, kick PM Modi's effigy, cut Indian flag in Vancouver; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Khalistani supporters deface, kick PM Modi's effigy, cut Indian flag in Vancouver; video sparks outrage| WATCH

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row snt

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH) snt

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event gcw

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation anr

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon