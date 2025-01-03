Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH)

A massive multi-vehicle collision involving 95 cars occurred in Kazakhstan's Akmola region due to a blizzard, with no reported casualties or injuries.

Non-compliance of speed limits, maintaining safe distance, icy roads and a heavy snowstorm were cited as the primary causes of the incident.

As a result, the highway has been closed indefinitely, with authorities yet to announce when traffic will resume. Furthermore, two additional highways of republican significance have been shut down due to the drastic deterioration in weather conditions, according to Kazakh media reports.

Emergency responders and police personnel are currently at the scene, working diligently to evacuate the affected vehicles and restore road safety. According to the police department, operations are ongoing to ensure the area is secure and accessible.

Owing to bad weather conditions, drivers were warned by the emergency services to avoid travel, especially on the country roads.

