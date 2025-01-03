Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH)

A massive multi-vehicle collision involving 95 cars occurred in Kazakhstan's Akmola region due to a blizzard, with no reported casualties or injuries.

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

A massive multi-vehicle collision involving approximately 95 cars occurred in Akmola region of Kazakhstan due to severe weather conditions, including a blizzard and poor visibility. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or injuries thus far.

Non-compliance of speed limits, maintaining safe distance, icy roads and a heavy snowstorm were cited as the primary causes of the incident.

As a result, the highway has been closed indefinitely, with authorities yet to announce when traffic will resume. Furthermore, two additional highways of republican significance have been shut down due to the drastic deterioration in weather conditions, according to Kazakh media reports.

Emergency responders and police personnel are currently at the scene, working diligently to evacuate the affected vehicles and restore road safety. According to the police department, operations are ongoing to ensure the area is secure and accessible.

Owing to bad weather conditions, drivers were warned by the emergency services to avoid travel, especially on the country roads. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UNEARTHED UK's largest dinosaur footprint site reveals tracks from 166 million years ago (WATCH) snt

UNEARTHED! UK's largest dinosaur footprint site reveals tracks from 166 million years ago (WATCH)

COVID-like pandemic in China? All about HMPV, the virus that has led to overcrowding of hospitals vkp

COVID-like pandemic brewing in China? All about HMPV, the virus that has led to overcrowding of hospitals

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon' dmn

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

"Bomb-making items, Quran passage on violence": Inside New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din's home dmn

"Bomb-making items, Quran passage on violence": Inside New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din's home (WATCH)

Aliens floating on cloud? Viral video of 'human-like' figures sparks debate on extraterrestrial life (WATCH) vkp

Aliens floating on cloud? Viral video of 'human-like' figures sparks debate on extraterrestrial life (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their new worth NTI

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their net worth

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas NTI

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications gcw

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! Get Apple iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 45,850! gcw

UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! Get Apple iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 45,850!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon