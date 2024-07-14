Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Donald Trump seen for first time after rally shooting incident | Watch video

    US Presidential candidate Donald Trump was injured as a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

    Donald Trump seen for first time after rally shooting incident watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Former US president Donald Trump was seen walking off his plane unaided hours after surviving an assassination bid, in a video posted by his deputy communications director on social media early Sunday. In the video that Margo Martin uploaded on X, Trump is seen walking down a stairway from his jet while an armed agent keeps watch. He is dressed in a navy suit and a white shirt without a tie. The video does not show his right ear, which was hurt during the effort.

    The attack took place seven minutes into the rally in western Pennsylvania. Thousands of supporters had gathered for the rally, and the shooting was captured live on news channels.

    The Secret Service confirmed that Trump is now safe after being injured and taken down from the stage with blood on his face. A spokesperson stated that Trump is “fine” after the “heinous act”.

    The shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks, 20, allegedly positioned himself atop a building less than 120 metres away from the podium where Trump was addressing the rally. He was reportedly shot in the head by snipers in Trump’s security detail. An AR-15 assault rifle was also recovered from the spot.

    The assassination attempt on Trump, US President Joe Biden's biggest opponent in the US election later this year, has set alarm bells ringing through the country's security establishment.

    US President Joe Biden has strongly condemned the incident and also spoken to his arch rival after the shooting.  "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," Biden told reporters in an emergency briefing after the attack on Trump. 

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Donald Trump attack: A look at US presidents and presidential candidates assassinated, targeted gcw

    Donald Trump attack: A look at US presidents and presidential candidates assassinated, targeted

    WATCH The moment Donald Trump was shot at during campaign rally in Pennsylvania gcw

    WATCH: The moment Donald Trump was shot at during campaign rally in Pennsylvania

    Deeply concerned by attack on my friend': PM Modi condemns Trump rally shooting gcw

    'Deeply concerned by attack on my friend': PM Modi condemns Trump rally shooting

    Former US President Donald Trump shot in ear rushed to hospital by secret service WATCH vkp

    Former US President Donald Trump ‘shot’ in ear, rushed to hospital by secret service (WATCH)

    Israel Hamas war: IDF targets Oct 7 mastermind Mohammed Deif in Gaza attack; 71 killed, 300 injured snt

    Oct 7 massacre mastermind eliminated? Israel targets Hamas chief Mohammed Deif in Gaza attack (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE]

    Donald Trump attack: A look at US presidents and presidential candidates assassinated, targeted gcw

    Donald Trump attack: A look at US presidents and presidential candidates assassinated, targeted

    Karnataka Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri SP seizes alcohol plastic bottles vkp

    Karnataka: Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri, SP seizes alcohol, plastic bottles

    Gold rate RISES on July 14: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on July 14: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon