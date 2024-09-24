'Do not open': Hezbollah warns of dangerous Israeli leaflets with barcodes as conflict intensifies in Lebanon

Hezbollah on Tuesday issued a stark warning to residents of eastern Bekaa Valley, urging them to destroy Israeli-dropped leaflets containing barcodes that the group claims pose a significant threat.

Amid escalating tensions in Lebanon, Hezbollah on Tuesday issued a stark warning to residents of eastern Bekaa Valley, urging them to destroy Israeli-dropped leaflets containing barcodes that the group claims pose a significant threat. According to the Iran-backed militant group's media relations office, the leaflets, allegedly dropped by Israeli forces, carry barcodes that could compromise personal data if scanned, warning that the barcodes could "withdraw all the information" from a device and are "very dangerous."

In a statement, Hezbollah instructed the public not to scan or circulate these barcodes but to destroy them immediately to avoid any potential security risks. "Please do not open or share the barcode; you should destroy it immediately as it is very dangerous and can extract all the information you have. It is a harmful code to your safety, so please be cautious," the statement read.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding the leaflets or Hezbollah's allegations.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with both sides engaging in active hostilities. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday launched another round of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions within Lebanon. According to Hezbollah's media office, the group's forces earlier today retaliated by firing rockets into northern Israel, some of which have ignited fires in the region. Hezbollah also claimed to have targeted Israeli military bases and an airfield overnight.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties. Lebanon's Health Minister, Firass Abiad, reported on Tuesday that Israeli airstrikes have killed 558 people in Lebanon, including 50 children and 94 women. The strikes, which have continued since Monday, have also wounded 1,835 people, overwhelming local hospitals.

The death toll in Lebanon is part of a wider escalation in the region. The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip has stated that 41,467 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since Israel launched its military campaign against Hamas. This offensive began in retaliation to the surprise attack by Hamas militants inside southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which left nearly 1,200 Israelis dead. More than 250 people were abducted and taken into Gaza during the initial attack, with some hostages still being held nearly a year later.

Despite the high casualty figures provided by health authorities in both Lebanon and Gaza, independent verification of these numbers remains difficult. Media access to Gaza has been severely restricted by Israeli authorities, and at least 116 journalists and media workers have been killed during the conflict. The Israeli government has also moved to limit media coverage by banning Al Jazeera and closing its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

