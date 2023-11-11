Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Crisis in Bangladesh: 150 garment factories shut 'indefinitely', 11,000 workers left in limbo

    In response to the unrest, a government-appointed panel increased the sector's minimum wage by 56.25 percent on Tuesday, setting it at 12,500 taka. However, this adjustment was rejected by garment workers who are now demanding a minimum wage of 23,000 taka.

    Crisis in Bangladesh: 150 garment factories shut 'indefinitely', 11,000 workers left in limbo AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Bangladeshi garment manufacturers took a drastic step on Saturday, announcing the indefinite closure of 150 factories, while police issued charges against a staggering 11,000 workers linked to recent violent protests advocating for a higher minimum wage. Bangladesh's thriving garment industry, consisting of 3,500 factories and contributing to about 85 percent of the country's annual exports of $55 billion, plays a pivotal role in the global supply chain, serving major brands such as Levi's, Zara, and H&M.

    However, the conditions for the industry's approximately four million workers, primarily women, have been challenging. Until recently, the monthly pay for many workers started at 8,300 taka ($75). Last month, violent protests erupted, resulting in at least three worker fatalities and the vandalism or destruction of over 70 factories, according to police reports.

    Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH)

    In response to the unrest, a government-appointed panel increased the sector's minimum wage by 56.25 percent on Tuesday, setting it at 12,500 taka. However, this adjustment was rejected by garment workers who are now demanding a minimum wage of 23,000 taka. The situation escalated on Thursday when 15,000 workers clashed with the police on a crucial highway, leading to the ransacking of Tusuka, a prominent factory, along with about a dozen others.

    In the aftermath of the turmoil, police have taken a sweeping approach, filing cases against 11,000 individuals without specifying their identities in connection with the attack on the Tusuka garment factory.

    This tactic, common in Bangladesh, involves issuing charges against thousands of people following large-scale protests or political unrest, often criticized as a means of suppressing dissent. The indefinite closure of 150 garment factories further exacerbates the economic and employment challenges faced by the workers in the industry.

    MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH) AJR

    Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH)

    Russia Vladimir Putin pardons man who stabbed girlfriend 111 times for Ukraine war enlistment; victim's family enraged snt

    Putin pardons man who stabbed girlfriend 111 times for Ukraine war enlistment; victim's family enraged

    Iceland declares state of emergency as powerful earthquakes stoke volcanic eruption fears AJR

    Iceland in crisis: State of emergency triggered by 800 earthquakes in just 14 hours

    Diwali delight: American singer Mary Milben enchants 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' (WATCH) AJR

    Diwali delight: American singer Mary Milben enchants 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' (WATCH)

    1 child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza; Nowhere and no one is safe: WHO Chief pleads for ceasefire (WATCH)

    1 child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza; Nowhere and no one is safe: WHO Chief pleads for ceasefire (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru road naming row: DK Shivakumar takes on BBMP over delayed honor for Virat Kohli vkp

    Bengaluru road naming row: DK Shivakumar takes on BBMP over delayed honor for Virat Kohli

    Did you know Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted Amitabh Bachchan Rolls Royce to make up for a fight? Details here RKK

    Did you know Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted Amitabh Bachchan Rolls Royce to make up for a fight? Details here

    L2E -Empuraan: First look poster of Mohanlal-Prithviraj starrer out; Read rkn

    L2E -Empuraan: First look poster of Mohanlal-Prithviraj starrer out; Read

    Spotted Ranbir Kapoor to Suhana Khan; celebs elevate the fashion game SHG

    Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Suhana Khan; celebs elevate the fashion game

    MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises AJR

    MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon