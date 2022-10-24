Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet’s Les Meules painting in Germany | Watch

    In a video that has now gone viral over social media, they can be seen smearing mashed potatoes all over Monet's 'Les Meules' before glueing their hands to the wall. This comes just nine days after two girls in London threw tomato soup on famous painter Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    Claude Monet's artwork is the target of a similar event that is becoming viral on social media, just a few weeks after environmental activists flung tomato soup and seemed to destroy a classic painting by Vincent Van Gogh.

    A famous Monet painting, Les Meules, was damaged by climate activists in a viral video that has been viewed thousands of times. In a German museum, two climate protesters poured mashed potatoes on a Monet painting.

    In the event, mashed potatoes were used to vandalise Monet's Les Meules within the Museum Barberini in Germany. The two protesters sat down next to the picture to justify their conduct after tossing potatoes at it.

    The two protesters in the viral video are members of the German environmental organisation "Letzte Generation," and they defended their conduct by drawing attention to the effects of climate change by claiming that there is a food scarcity that is causing people to go hungry.

    In the video, activists said, "People are hungry, cold, and dying, the climate campaigners stated in the film. You're just concerned about tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a picture while the world is experiencing a climate crisis. Do you know what terrifies me? Science indicates that we won't be able to feed our family in 2050, which makes me concerned."

    Does it take mashed potatoes on an artwork to get your attention, they continued in the video. "If we have to battle for food, this artwork won't be worth anything. When are you going to start listening? When will you begin to pay attention and abandon business as usual?" they added.

    "We made this Monet the stage and the public the audience," the activists declared in a tweet sharing the video.

