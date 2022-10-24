Climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet’s Les Meules painting in Germany | Watch

In a video that has now gone viral over social media, they can be seen smearing mashed potatoes all over Monet's 'Les Meules' before glueing their hands to the wall. This comes just nine days after two girls in London threw tomato soup on famous painter Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting.

The two protesters in the viral video are members of the German environmental organisation "Letzte Generation," and they defended their conduct by drawing attention to the effects of climate change by claiming that there is a food scarcity that is causing people to go hungry.

In the video, activists said, "People are hungry, cold, and dying, the climate campaigners stated in the film. You're just concerned about tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a picture while the world is experiencing a climate crisis. Do you know what terrifies me? Science indicates that we won't be able to feed our family in 2050, which makes me concerned."

Does it take mashed potatoes on an artwork to get your attention, they continued in the video. "If we have to battle for food, this artwork won't be worth anything. When are you going to start listening? When will you begin to pay attention and abandon business as usual?" they added.

"We made this Monet the stage and the public the audience," the activists declared in a tweet sharing the video.