Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says ‘No force can stop China's technology’

    Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirms China's technological prowess amidst global debates on supply chain security and national interests, emphasizing independence and collaboration in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says 'No force can stop China's technology' avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Chinese President Xi Jinping recently met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, addressing China's steadfast commitment to technological advancement amidst growing international pressures. Xi's statements gain significance against the backdrop of concerns regarding export licensing requirements affecting advanced semiconductor technology.

    The Netherlands' decision to impose export licensing requirements on crucial chip production machinery reflects broader discussions on technology transfer and national security. Xi emphasized the potential consequences of barriers and supply chain fragmentation, warning against division and confrontation while advocating for open and collaborative technological ecosystems.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “The Chinese people also have the right to legitimate development, and no force can stop the pace of China's scientific and technological development and progress.”

    The conversation also touched on China's stance regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Rutte urged discreet diplomatic efforts, recognizing China's influence in shaping events. Additionally, discussions included concerns over national security, particularly in relation to Dutch semiconductor giant ASML's potential relocation due to policy concerns, highlighting the delicate balance between economic growth and security considerations.

    Xi's reaffirmation of China's commitment to technological sovereignty aligns with global debates on technological innovation, supply chain security, and geopolitical tensions. China's push for self-reliance and resistance to external coercion resonate in discussions surrounding technological sovereignty and economic resilience.

    Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in January, “China always opposes the U.S. overstretching the concept of national security and making various excuses to coerce other countries into imposing a technological blockade against China.”

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine avv

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

    Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy snt

    'Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon?': Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy

    Japan lunar lander wakes up again after surviving freezing 2 weeks; captures picture of moon's surface snt

    Japan's lunar lander wakes up again after surviving freezing 2 weeks; captures picture of moon's surface

    Pakistan 6 Islamabad HC judges, in letter to top court council, accuse ISI of intimidation snt

    Pakistan: 6 Islamabad HC judges, in letter to top court council, accuse ISI of intimidation

    Elon Musk backs Indian-origin physician Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill, offers to pay h er Rs 2 crore legal fees gcw

    Elon Musk backs Indian-origin physician Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill, offers to pay her Rs 2 crore legal fees

    Recent Stories

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more anr

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns vkp

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details AJR

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine avv

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

    HAL Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie

    HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon