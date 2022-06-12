China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe says the United States must stop smearing and trying to contain his country.

In response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's address on Saturday, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday stated that "China sought peace and stability and was not an aggressor" and that "China resolutely rejects US smearing, accusations, and even threats."

Wei Fenghe called on the US to strengthen solidarity and reject conflict and division at an Asian security meeting.

"We demand that the US stop smearing and containing China. Stop meddling in China's internal issues. The bilateral relationship would not improve unless the US could do that," Wei Fenghe said in the Shangri-La Dialogue.

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that there had been an increase in "unsafe and unprofessional interactions" between Chinese planes and vessels and those of other countries. He also stated that the United States would continue to back its allies, including Taiwan.

Wei stated that China's position on Taiwan remained unchanged, adding that the Chinese government desired 'peaceful reunification with Taiwan but reserved alternative options.' 'China will undoubtedly achieve reunification. No one should underestimate China's military forces' determination and capability to protect the country's territorial integrity. Those who seek Taiwan's independence to divide China will undoubtedly fail,' Wei added.

Wei Fenghe, China's Defense Minister, also commented on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that China supported peace.

"What is the underlying cause of this crisis? Who are the brains behind this? Who suffers the most? Who stands to benefit the most? Who is promoting peace, and who is stoking the fire? I believe we are all aware of the answers to these questions," Wei stated without stating China's position.

Notably, tensions between China and Taiwan have grown due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also Read: Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

Also Read: Ladakh: Reliance Jio becomes 1st telecom operator to launch 4G services in Pangong Tso area

Also Read: Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary: What you must know!