China rejects Swiss report on 'transnational repression' of Tibetans and Uyghurs, calls it "wrong information"

China's foreign ministry rejected a Swiss report alleging Beijing exerts pressure on Tibetans and Uyghurs in Switzerland, calling it "wrong information".

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
AFP |Published: Feb 13, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Beijing, China: China's foreign ministry rejected on Thursday a Swiss government report that suggested Beijing was exerting political pressure on Tibetans and Uyghurs in Switzerland, calling the findings "wrong information".

The report released on Wednesday found that China could be inciting Tibetans and Uyghurs to spy on fellow diaspora members in Switzerland, while potentially engaging in other forms of "transnational repression" such as cyberattacks and surveillance of the minority groups.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to the report that the Swiss government must "respect China's core interests and major concerns and stop sending wrong information to the outside world".

"Political manipulation on Tibet and Xinjiang issues and smearing China goes against the facts," Guo said at a regular news briefing on Thursday.

The Swiss government's findings are based on a University of Basel study commissioned by the justice and migration ministries.

The report said that, while the consequences of transnational repression were not as easily identifiable as those of terrorism, for example, "they pose a considerable threat to Switzerland's sovereignty in the long term".

It said the phenomenon was also "set to increase" under the combined effects of advancing digital technology and increasingly close cooperation between authoritarian states.

Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which says it "peacefully liberated" the rugged plateau and brought it infrastructure and education.

China has been accused of torture, forced labour and "large-scale" arbitrary detention of Uyghur minorities in the western Xinjiang region.

Beijing denies allegations of abuse and insists its actions in Xinjiang have helped to combat extremism.

BREAKING: Grenade attack in French bar injures 12

Car crashes into crowd in Germany's Munich; at least 15 injured

Saudi Arabia launches new digital services on Absher for faster government access

Gas explosion at Taiwan mall, 5 killed, 7 injured

Adani Group quits controversial $442mn wind power project in Sri Lanka

BREAKING: Grenade attack in French bar injures 12

Bhairathi Ranagal LEAKED: Shivarajkumar's film OUT on Ibomma and other pirated sites; Read on

7 must-visit places in Mysuru

Safe haven in turbulent times: Why gold will be top investment in 2025

Bengaluru metro fare hike: Karnataka govt not involved, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

