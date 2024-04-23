Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    China's futuristic urinals offer automated health monitoring in public toilets for Rs 235!

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    In China, futuristic urinals are emerging to revolutionize health management with automated urine monitoring and analysis. These smart toilets are now installed in public men's restrooms across major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. The New York Post reports that for a mere 20 yuan (approximately $2.76 or Rs 235), these urinals swiftly and precisely test urine on-site.

    Shanghai-based documentary director Christian Petersen-Clausen took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his encounter with one such urinal, capturing a snapshot and detailing his experience in a post thread.

    "Recently Health Checking Urinals have begun popping up in Men's restrooms all over Shanghai. A private company is offering the urine analysis for RMB 20. Naturally, I tried that out," Petersen-Clausen wrote.

    "The whole process is about as easy as one might think. I paid my fee via WeChat and before I even made it down the escalator had my results," he elaborated. Alongside his commentary, he shared snapshots of the cutting-edge machine, depicting a man using the urinal, accompanied by Mandarin instructions.

    He noted that his results, indicating a deficiency in Calcium, were 'otherwise unremarkable'.

    Continuing his experience, he encountered another of these advanced urinals a few days later and underwent another test.

    "Apparently, I had been drinking enough milk by then. The tests seem to be rather comprehensive as well,'' he wrote, informing users that his  Calcium levels had gotten better.

    He further added, "The company seems to be installing them all over China and given how important early detection of health issues is I think this is quite good. I don't think this shall replace a visit to your doctor but it might very well prompt one. A cardiologist told me that thanks to Apple Watches he now saw more people before they had heart attacks. That's kind of what I am hoping for here."

