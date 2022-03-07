China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

“The friendship between the two peoples is rock-solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China on Monday reiterated its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday stressing that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still very strong, despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as he said China was open to helping mediate peace.

“The friendship between the two peoples is rock-solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” said Wang at an annual press briefing.

Wang said the causes of the “Ukraine situation” were “complex” and had not happened overnight. “Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions,” he said.

Wang Yi added that China would send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and was ‘willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation’.

China offered to act as a mediator in the conflict and has previously denounced trade and financial sanctions against Russia.

Beijing has repeatedly said it would play a “constructive role in calling for negotiations” to resolve the crisis but has not previously committed to joining or hosting any peace talks.

Wang also announced that China’s Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

China has refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns.”